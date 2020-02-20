Everything old is new again for Leanne

Leanne Owen, (formerly Jensz) still has her winning sashes and newspaper clippings from her 1980 Miss Showgirl win.

THERE is an overwhelming feeling in this day and age every thing old is new again.

Vinyl records is one good example.

At the 2020 Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama (March 6-7), the children's animal parade will make a return more than half a century after the last one was held.

For Wagin woman Leanne Owen (formerly Jensz) it will be a trip down memory lane to see the children and their animals as she remembers them from her childhood, leading a Southdown-Merino cross pet lamb in the mid-1960s when she was only about five or six-years-old.

"I think I got second or third and I remember being cross that a common dog won," Ms Owen said.

Turn the clock forward to 1980 and as a 19-year-old she was again before the judges competing in the Miss Showgirl competition as Wagin's representative, this time with considerably more success.

She won the regional judging then represented the Great Southern zone in the State judging and won.

Ms Owen was equally surprised by the result saying she didn't expect to win.

A newspaper clipping at the time said "she had participated to assist in promoting Wagin and particularly Woolorama".

Leanne Owen, (formerly Jensz) still has her winning sashes and newspaper clippings from her 1980 Miss Showgirl win.

It was a feather in the cap for the Wagin Agricultural Society and a long time before it was repeated.

The newspaper article said the contest attracted about 80 entrants from across WA that were reduced to six finalists who went to the Perth Royal Show to be judged on their agricultural knowledge, as well as their presentation.

Each contestant had to wear an outfit suitable for a day at an agricultural show then, dressed in evening wear, they paraded on the catwalk for the final judging and awards presentation.

Ms Owen has continued to be involved in agricultural shows throughout her life competing successfully with show hacks in equestrain and, in recent years, poultry and is one of the stewards in the Woolorama poultry section.