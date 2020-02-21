Enthusiastic bidders at Duranillan sale

TEMPERATURES may have hit the high 30s, but that didn't stop 213 registered bidders at Landmark's clearing sale on behalf of CJ & WR Cochrane, Duranillin, last week.

There was something for everyone with a tidy display of sundries, furniture, plant, machinery, livestock and produce, but it was the big ticket items towards the end of the sale that drew buyers' attention.

Achieving the top price of the sale was a Mitsubishi FM 215 truck (180,000 kilometres), which sold for $20,000 to a buyer from Boyup Brook.

A 27-run John Shearer combine attracted buyer interest selling for $17,500 to be the second top price item of the sale, while a Chamberlain 4080 tractor reached a bid of $11,000 and a Chamberlain 9G tractor sold for $5000.

A New Holland TR 87 header with a 9.1 metre 971 front and comb trailer reached a top bid of $9250 and a Harris 27 tonne capacity field bin sold for $5000.

Wayne Girando (left), Boyup Brook, Mat Chambers, Darkan, Tristan Mead, Dinninup and Ron Bingam, Boyup Brook had a look at this New Holland header, which ended up selling for $9250.

There also was competitive bidding on two Sherwell field bins each with 28t capacity, selling for $7750 and $5000 respectively.

Bids also reached $7500 for a 4.2m Coles 5-in-1 bin and the three utes on offer saw a 2004 Holden Rodeo tray back ute going for $7000, a 1990 Nissan Patrol trayback (farm licensed) ute reach $6000 and an unlicensed Mitsubishi L2000 4x4 ute selling for $1000.

A $4250 bid was sufficient for a Chamberlain rear-end loader, bucket, hay forks and rake and a bid of $3250 secured a truck stock crate.

A mobile fuel tank/compressor also sold for $3250.

Other items that sold included an hydraulic post digger ($2500), a Universal lick feeder ($2500), a Honda CT 200 ag bike ($1600), a pencil auger ($1300), a Hi Way Sales dam scoop ($1300) and an ATV tipping trailer ($1300).

Landmark auctioneer James Culleton was impressed by the presentation and cleanliness of all the equipment.

Graeme Hobbs (left), Kojonup and John Binns, Kojonup looking at a Computorspray unit before the sale, which later sold for $3750.

"All of the gear was well used but it was all very well maintained and very clean so it all sold as well it possibly could have," Mr Culleton said.

Four outside vendors also offered a range of items at the sale.

Shady Range Farming offered five items grossing $1950, with a water tank selling to a top of $1000.

Campbell Curnow Partnership offered 27 items and sold 17 for a gross of $9125.

A Track Marshall bulldozer with dirt and rake blades reached a top bid of $5100.

Donald Cochrane sold a Harvestaire marking cradle for $1400 and a sheep weigh crate for $800.

Mr Cochrane offered eight items to gross $5150.

DK & KE Buller had three items up for sale, including some sheep fodder which sold for $200, a stock ute crate which made $50 and super spreader which was passed-in.

It took a little over two hours for more than 300 lots to sell.

Boyup Brook farmers John Chapman (left) and Lance and Steven Lee-Steer, inspect some of the lots on offer.