Newman addresses his future and complaints

Wally Newman will step down as board director of CBH Group in 2023. At tonight's annual general meeting he also addressed complaints made against him.

At tonight's CBH Group Annual General Meeting, chairman Wally Newman announced this would be his last term as a board director and addressed media reports aired about him over the week.

Mr Newman said the board had been working for a number of years on succession planning and said he would not be seeking re-election in 2023.

"At some point during this term, we will seek to have a smooth and professional transition of the board leadership of your co-operative," Mr Newman said in his speech,

"I am proud of my achievements during my 20 years on the board including the past six as your chair."

Mr Newman also addressed comments made by a former board member who complained about his use of inappropriate language towards women.

"CBH has strict protocols in relation to these matters and the complaint was fully investigated by an independent, third party investigator," Mr Newman said.

"The board received recommendations from the investigator which resulted in me voluntarily undertaking personal coaching."

Furthermore, Mr Newman made it clear to those in attendance that at no time did he say would not contest the most recent election that he won convincingly.

"No deal was done and it has always been my intention to run in this election," he said.

"I am humbled to have been re-elected to the board and I look forward to continuing to represent all WA growers."