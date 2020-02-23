Summit Gelbvieh bull sale averages $4114

WATER supplies might have been tight at Narrikup this year but that didn't prevent the Pugh family from presenting another excellent catalogue of Summit Gelbvieh bulls for sale recently.

The quality of bulls didn't dip from the standard set in previous years, but the result of the 12th annual on-property sale did feel the impacts of low water levels throughout the Great Southern area, topping at $5000 and averaging $4114 for the sale of 11 from 24 bulls offered.

Last year's Summit Gelbvieh fixture saw a similar clearance of 15 from 25 bulls sold under the hammer, but with a top price of $9000 paid along with a sale average of $4917.

From among the offering of red Gelbvieh, black Gelbvieh and composite bulls there was such depth of quality to choose from this year, buyers were able to single out bulls to suit their needs from anywhere in the catalogue.

Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer said the team of bulls was so even meaning that competition was spread through the line-up.

"We've seen this at a lot of sales this year so far, there has been such high quality in every pen which means buyers have enough choice to spread their bids throughout the catalogue," Mr Spicer said.

"But unfortunately we have noticed results like today really reflecting the dry seasonal conditions.

"Producers across the State are in serious need of water so the result at Summit this year is not an outlier from other bull sales this season."

The top-price buyer at this year's sale was returning to buy for the first time in many years according to local Elders agent David Lindberg who was bidding on behalf of TC Kiddie & Co, Lower King.

Paying $5000 for Summit Windsor P0055, Mr Lindberg said his client ran a terminal breeding herd and was looking for a bull with good fleshing ability, length and depth which will produce quality calves.

The late-April 2018-born black Gelbvieh weighed in at 638kg with figures including -0.7 BW, 9, 14 and 13 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, 3 MCW, 3 milk and 13 CWT.

Lucky buyer Neil Johnson (left), Green Valley, won some Dectomax at the conclusion of the sale, donated by Ben Fletcher, Zoetis.

Elders Donnybrook representative Deane Allen attended the sale with regular sale supporters the Avery family, Scott River, and came away with two red Gelbvieh bulls purchased during the sale for $4000 each and another bought afterwards.

"Today we were looking for structurally sound and soft bulls with good muscle characteristics, fertility and good growth rates," Mr Allen said.

"The Avery family knows the quality of bulls here at Summit and that's why they keep coming back to buy each year."

Another buyer who came away with more than one Summit Gelbvieh was Johnson Bros, Albany, which bought at the top of the catalogue, landing lots two and five for $4000 apiece.

Another black bull in lot four drew a bit of interest as well, selling to Trevelly Pty Ltd, Denmark, for $4250.

Other buyers to land Summit bulls at auction included AR & SA Graham, Bunbury, Capecup Grazing Company, Woogenellup, JR & WR Miell, Albany, HP & LJ McKenny, Bow Bridge and Cows & Calves, Mundaring.

Negotiations also continued post sale with further bulls going to new homes within minutes of the conclusion of the formal sale.

Speaking on behalf of the Summit team, Clare King said given the tough and variable season the local area had experienced this year's sale result wasn't entirely unexpected.

"Ninety per cent of our dams are empty and we know everyone is feeling the pressure as well so we appreciate the support we received this year," Ms King said.

"We had a few people return to look at bulls this year who we haven't had here in a few years so that was great and of course we are grateful to those buyers who continue to support our sale each year.

"We were happy with how the bulls presented this year given the tough season and we hope everyone gets a nice early break to the season this year."