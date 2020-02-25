Grizzly handles the tough dirt

Grizzly handles the tough dirt

Machinery
In the good old days this Grizzly offset disc machine would have been referred to as a 'big mother', which usually morphed into an Australian expletive. McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, salesman Craig Harrington agrees it's a big machine but was more intent on telling Torque about its capabilities. "We've had this in dry, hard dirt at Binnu during a recent demonstration and it got down to 300-350 millimetres," Craig s

In the good old days this Grizzly offset disc machine would have been referred to as a 'big mother', which usually morphed into an Australian expletive. McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, salesman Craig Harrington agrees it's a big machine but was more intent on telling Torque about its capabilities. "We've had this in dry, hard dirt at Binnu during a recent demonstration and it got down to 300-350 millimetres," Craig s

Aa

McIntosh & Son Geraldton recently demonstrated a Grizzly Tiny TXO28-460 28-plate offset disc at Binnu to show its amelioration characteristics, with 102 centimetre-wide plates.

Aa

MCINTOSH & Son Geraldton recently demonstrated a Grizzly Tiny TXO28-460 28-plate offset disc at Binnu to show its amelioration characteristics, with 102 centimetre-wide plates.

Pulled by a Versatile 620 Delta track tractor, the Grizzly worked in to a depth of 300 millimetres (it can go to 350mm depending on soil types).

With adjustable gang angles this machine is seen as the perfect way to incorporate lime, clay or gypsum, with an obvious good mixing action.

It's new to WA but it will provoke a lot of interest once word of mouth starts up from the demos.

You can also get a hydraulic-fold crumble roller as an option.

Torque, however, was more interested in how the Versie went.

It is rated at 429 kiloWatts (575 horsepower) peaking to 463kW (620hp) and handled the job with aplomb at 1800rpm, so it only had half a tongue hanging out.

Today's engines are really a work of art.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.