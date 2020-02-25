Grizzly handles the tough dirt

MCINTOSH & Son Geraldton recently demonstrated a Grizzly Tiny TXO28-460 28-plate offset disc at Binnu to show its amelioration characteristics, with 102 centimetre-wide plates.

Pulled by a Versatile 620 Delta track tractor, the Grizzly worked in to a depth of 300 millimetres (it can go to 350mm depending on soil types).

With adjustable gang angles this machine is seen as the perfect way to incorporate lime, clay or gypsum, with an obvious good mixing action.

It's new to WA but it will provoke a lot of interest once word of mouth starts up from the demos.

You can also get a hydraulic-fold crumble roller as an option.

Torque, however, was more interested in how the Versie went.

It is rated at 429 kiloWatts (575 horsepower) peaking to 463kW (620hp) and handled the job with aplomb at 1800rpm, so it only had half a tongue hanging out.

Today's engines are really a work of art.