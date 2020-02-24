Former junior judge takes another leap

THE success of the junior judging competitions at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama could easily be a barometer for the future of agriculture.

The one-day event for agricultural schools and colleges has grown in size - more than 160 students now take part - and has become more professional on all levels.

The standard at which students present themselves has increased and the confidence and initiative the students show is a reason to make their agricultural elders proud.

This year the competition has gone one step further.

Former junior judge, 20-year-old David Lange, Wickepin, is stepping up to take over the co-ordinator's position.

Head steward of five years, Bryan Kilpatrick, is handing the role over to Mr Lange but will still be at the helm for 2020.

Despite his young years Mr Lange has a wealth of show experience and said he had not missed a Woolorama in his life, attending every year with his family, who own Mirovi Texel stud.

His experience is a little different too.

"I was always around the British and Australasian Breeds shed when I was little and was lost once or twice around the grounds and probably gave mum a heart-attack and I've won the junior judging once or twice," Mr Lange said.

His familiarity with Woolorama is the sort that is ingrained as part of his farming DNA and he did not hesitate to accept it.

"Bryan approached me when I delivered a load of grain to CBH during harvest and asked if I would like to do the job," he said.

"This year I just want to see how he does it and get to understand how it works and I'm keen to get more young people involved and look at what new ideas we could come up with."

Mr Lange regards the section as a growth area of Woolorama and an important learning event.

The section includes Merino junior judging as well as State junior judging titles for wool, cattle and British and Australasian Breeds sheep with students competing both individually or as part of a school team.

Depending on what they are judging, winners qualify for State finals in Perth and, if successful, can represent WA in national finals giving valuable expenses-paid experience.

Mr Lange singled out two dedicated livestock men Ray and Colin Batt from the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, and credited them with spending an enormous amount of time to teach students the finer points of assessing stud animals.

He said the Cunderdin college also put in the same effort.

"Even if you don't win but are someone who is really passionate about judging people, come forward and help you and the most passionate students can go a long way."

For instance, former Merino junior judging winner Lauren Raynor, who graduated from the Narrogin college in 2016, returned to the 2019 Woolorama as an associate judge and has continued on to become fully fledged after appointments at smaller shows.

The section has evolved over a long period of time and continues to raise the bar for students to articulate their views in front of an audience with confidence beyond their years.

Mr Lange said there was always respect between the colleges and schools but beneath the surface the competition ignites some friendly grudge matches.

Last year the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, was overall winning school but ask Mr Lange and he said his bias still leant towards the Narrogin college.