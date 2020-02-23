AuctionsPlus: Weekly sheep and goat sale report

Whilst the sheep and lamb side of AuctionsPlus were not breaking the records that the cattle market broke this week, prices and demand was still strong with a 90 per cent clearance across all sales.



Numbers increased to 69,571 head up 13,593.



The central west of NSW remains the top purchasing region with 10,000 head entering the region.



1,467 goats were also offered this week out of St George, Queensland.



The does weighing 19kg sold for $133 and the mixed sex goats weighing 16kg sold for $100.



Sale highlights

Merino ewe lambs sold from $160 to $190, averaging $168, down $22.



The top price went to a line of Blythe and Wallaloo blood merino lambs from Cooba East P/S, Eurongilly, NSW.



These lambs are July '19 drop and weigh 40kgs with a 2.5" skin.



Merino ewe hoggets sold from $198 to $276, averaging $225, up $9.



The top price went to a line of Bogo blood hoggets from Echuca Past Co, Young, NSW.



These ewes are 17 to 18 months and weighing 55kgs fresh off the board.



Another highlight went to a line of Pooginook blood, scanned in lamb hoggets from Charlton, VIC which sold for $241.



These ewes are 18 to 19 months, weigh 49kgs and are SIL to White Suffolk rams.

Young Merino breeders sold from $177 to $347, averaging $259, up $17.



This top price went to a line of Kelvale blood ewes from Davey Farming, Port Neill, SA.



These ewes are 3.5 years old, weigh 76kgs with a 2.5" skin and have been SIL to White Suffolk and Suffolk rams.



Another highlight goes to a line of Mumblebone blood ewes from Nyngan, NSW which sold for $299.



These unjoined ewes are 2.5 years old and weigh 45kgs with a 1.5" skin.



Proven breeders sold from $140 to $313, averaging $218, up $4.



The top price went to a line of Cooroonboon and Bluebush blood ewes from NG & KC Morris and N & K Morris Trust, Ardlethan, NSW.



These rising 5 year old ewes weigh 78kgs and have been SIL to White Suffolk rams.



Another highlight includes a line of Gum Hill blood Poll Merino ewes from Georgetown, SA which sold for $291.



These rising 6 year old ewes weigh 67kgs with 1.75" skin and have been SIL to White Suffolk rams.

Merino wether lambs sold for $101 to $182, averaging $140, down $3.



The top price went to a line of Willandra, Towalba and Alma blood from Lott Family Trust, Rochester, VIC.



These wethers are Apr/Jul '19 drop and weigh 46kgs with a 1" skin.



From Dubbo, NSW a line of Centre Plus and Bundilla blood lambs sold for $178.



These lambs are Jul/Aug '19 drop and weigh 41kgs with a 1/2" skin.



Merino wether hoggets sold from $150 to $217, averaging $167, up $12. The top price went to a line of Centre Plus and Grassy Creek blood wethers from AM & ML Fowler, Monteagle, NSW.



These wethers are 16 to 18 months and weigh 61kgs with a 2.5" skin.



Looking north out of Longreach, Queensland a line of Dunambral blood wethers, aged 15 to 16 months, weighing 45kgs with a 2.5" skin sold for $168.

First cross ewe lambs sold for $205 to $351, averaging $266, up $23.



The top price went to a line of lambs out of Boonooke station dams and sired by Deepdene Border Leicester rams from MB & JE Fisher, Mirrool, NSW.



These lambs are Apr/May '19 drop and weigh 59kgs.



From Gulargambone, NSW a line of Jun/Jul '19 drop, 50kg ewe lambs which sold for $326.



First cross ewes sold from $185 to $381, averaging $310, up $19.



The top price went to a line of 19 to 20 month old ewes, weighing 67kgs from Mount Raven Pastoral Co, Holbrook, NSW.



These ewes are scanned in lamb to Kildara Glen Poll Dorset rams.

Shedding lambs sold strongly again this week, selling from $147 to $175, averaging $166.



The top price went to a line of Dorper wether lambs from Francvillers Past Co, Cunnamulla, Queensland. These lambs are Aug/Sep '19 drop and weigh 40kgs.

Crossbred lamb numbers dropped to 13,490 head but continued to sell well with a 95% clearance. Prices ranged from 430c to 659c, averaging 523c up 14c.



Highlights include;

Sep/Oct' 19 drop, 22kg, 1st X BL/Merino mixed sex store lambs, from Armidale, NSW sold for $143 or 659c

Sep/Oct '19 drop, 23kg, 2ndX Dorset & 1st X Dorset/ Merino mixed sex store lambs, from Geurie, NSW sold for $149 or 640c

Aug/Sept '19 drop, 29kg, 2ndX Poll Dorset mixed sex store lambs, from Mudgee, NSW sold for $173 or 607c

Sep/Oct '19 drop, 27kg, 2ndX Poll Dorset mixed sex store lambs, from Bombala, NSW sold for $158 or 581c

Sep/Oct '19 drop, 30kg, Composite & White Suffolk/ Composite mixed sex store lambs, from Mortlake, VIC sold for $169 or 567c

The Tasmania sheep sale contributed 890 head to this week's total listings and once again it reached 100pc clearance.



Merino ewes averaged $186 with a top price of $243. The top price went to Leahcim blood ewes from Indigenous Land Company, Bruny Island.



These ewes are aged from 16 to 18 months and weigh 47kgs with a 1/4" skin.



The only lot of Merino wethers that were offered were from the same vendor and sold for $130.



These wethers are 16 to 18 months and weigh 48kg with a 1/4" skin.

