Industry award for big picture thinker

A PRACTICAL and big picture thinker who is an expert in soils and fertilisers has been named the winner of the Grains Research and Development Corporation's annual communications award.

Independent consultant Wayne Pluske received the prestigious Seed of Light award at the GRDC Grains Research Update in Perth on Monday.

The accolade, which is presented to someone making a major contribution to communicating the outcomes of grains research in WA, was awarded to Mr Pluske for his ability to convert complex information into concepts that were easily understood by growers.

GRDC western region panel chairman Darren Lee said Mr Pluske's communication style was to the point, measured and concise.

"Wayne has an unassuming and approachable nature, but also has the ability to think about the big picture and to find and implement innovative solutions to difficult problems," Mr Lee said.

"He is well connected, mentors young people in the industry and is willing to share the expertise he has gained from more than 25 years of working in the areas of soils, nutrition and fertilisers."

Mr Pluske started his career as a research officer with the WA Department of Agriculture, before joining Wesfarmers CSBP as a senior agronomist.

He has worked with the Back Paddock Company, is a technical director of Laconik and is the founder and director of Equii, an independent consultancy which advises on soils, plant nutrition and fertilisers.

When presented with the award, Mr Pluske said when it came to communication, his policy was the simpler, the better.

"I've been banging on about fertiliser efficiency and soils for years and what I would say is that in terms of fertiliser, decision changes have been incremental," Mr Pluske said.

"It's great to see the likes of GRDC have a crack and invest in some stuff that really pushes the boundaries on fertiliser efficiencies and on soils.

"If we are going to beat this cost price squeeze, then we're going to have to get some blue sky thinking in."

Mr Pluske thanked whoever it was that nominated him for the award and said he had the pleasure of working with some brilliant people within the industry.

"I work with researchers, agribusinesses executive officers, program managers and some absolutely fantastic growers," he said.

"We share a lot of information and if I can do something good by myself, then when I partner with you, I think I can do some bloody amazing stuff."