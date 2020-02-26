New class for photography competition

WHEN Glenys Ball started helping out at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama, the photography section attracted about 3000 photographs of babies and dogs, or so it seemed.

Fast forward 35 years and entry numbers are a more modest 300, but the overall standard is way beyond those early snaps and instead of being an exhibitor, Ms Ball is now the section head steward.

This year she has included a new class - one of six inspirational classes in a section that carries $1500 in prize money.

Last year Ms Ball instigated a huge increase in prize money in her aim to make Woolorama (on March 6-7 this year) one of the best photography shows in Western Australia.

Two major prizes of $300 go to the best portrait and the best landscape prize, last year won by Chris de Blank and Richard Hall respectively.

The new class has been included at the request of the Wagin Chamber of Commerce as part of its annual search for a photograph suitable for Wagin's local calendar.

Ms Ball said the judges would award first, second and third in this class on the same basis used in all judging, but the one that makes it onto the calendar will be any one of the top three photos that best depicts Wagin.

The class carries $100, $50 and $25 for first, second and third and will be an ongoing inclusion in the future.

The section traditionally has a narrow range of interesting but challenging subjects to capture and class three is a themed class titled 'I am Australian' and is open to any photo capturing the words of the song.

The final two classes are for an open colour photograph and an open mono class.

The Wagin Camera Club hosts an inter-club challenge between camera clubs from around WA during Woolorama.

This carries individual awards plus a trophy for the winning club and has a changing theme each year.

This year the subject is 'on the move'.

A prize of $250, sponsored by Peter and Vicki Ball in memory their daughter Emma, will be awarded to the best overall photograph and was won by Kojonup woman Helen Bignell last year.

With the increase in prize money Ms Ball reiterated the section was open only to amateur photographers and entries will be accepted only until Friday, February 28.