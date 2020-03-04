Western Australia calf sells to NSW buyers within 48 hours of birth

A CALF in Western Australia has been sold to a NSW show steer enthusiast within 48 hours of being born.

The purebred Limousin calf Morrisvale Red Tape bred by James and Casey Morris and family of Morrisvale Limousins, Narrikup, WA, created interest from a number of people online on February 24 when a photo was posted to Facebook.

With different 'markings' for a Limousin, the youngster sports a few white patches over his head, legs and body.

Sired by Birubi Jupiter and out the Maryvale Justine female the Morris' purchased six years ago as a heifer, the Morris' were at first disappointed with the calf as they were excited about the joining and what it could bring to their herd.

"We were hoping for a heifer, but that didn't happen," James Morris said.

"Once we tagged and weighed him, we noticed his thickness and I said to Casey 'this bloke will make a cracking steer somewhere, as we are not going to market a broken colour bull'.

The unique calf was purchased for $12/kg by Ruby Park Limousins, Dubbo, and is aimed for Sydney 2021. Photo: supplied

"We thought putting it on our Facebook page would get people talking about other calves and similar experiences. Never did we expect to get a message about him being sold in 48 hours."

Purchased by Jeremy Walsh of Ruby Park Limousins, Dubbo, who regularly takes steers to the Sydney Royal Show and does very well, the Morris' were happy to work out a deal.

"$12 a kilogram weaned weight, delivered in September/October 2020 to be shown at Sydney 2021. We are hoping he is around 300kg by then," Mr Morris said.

With six steers lined up for Sydney 2020 in partnership with other breeders, Mr Walsh said it was the uniqueness of the broken coloured Limousin that drew him in.

"We were intrigued with his colour ... hopefully it will make the judge take a second look too," he said.

"We are taking a punt, he could be a $4000 steer landed in Dubbo but we think he will be something people rave about for years."



Mr Walsh said he has followed some of the Morrisvale animals, including the ones they have exhibited at Sydney Royal over the past few years.

"They had the grand champion bull, Morrisvale Kept Secret, of the Sydney Limousin feature (in 2017)," he said.

"He (the coloured calf) looks like a nice calf, with good bone and thickness ... he should make a good steer."



The Morris family who currently run a 70 head breeding herd, have always finished in the top line at Perth Royal over the past 12 years they have been exhibiting steers.

"We has also won champions there too," he said. "We always thought it would be great to have a steer at Sydney, and we reckon he will be very well prepared."



While it may be surprising to some, a splash of white can be common within Limousin cattle.

Mr Morris said they previously had a calf with similar markings 16 years ago, when they purchased a stud sire by Wulfs Choice.

"He threw half white tails, and every now and again white socks and stars on the head of calves," he said.

"We only used him for one season and never kept any daughters."

