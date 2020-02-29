WAFarmers not happy as activist walks

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the suspended sentence of Direct Action Everywhere leader James Warden was "light and disappointing".

WAFARMERS is "disappointed" in a decision by the Perth Magistrates Court last week to let Direct Action Everywhere WA leader James Warden walk free with a 12 month suspended sentence after being found guilty for stealing a calf from a Brunswick dairy and delivering it to Greener Pastures Sanctuary in Waroona last year.

Outside the court the vegan activist said he wasn't deterred by the ruling and planned to build his network interstate and continue to disrupt, seeking an end to the intensive farming of animals.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the "suspended sentence was light and disappointing".

"It leaves farmers guessing what their rights are," Mr Turton said.

"We have been looking forward to something happening from the State government (to strengthen existing laws and penalties of trespass and livestock theft).

"He could be reenergised by this result and start up another campaign against livestock associated businesses."

Mr Turton said while farmers would accept the court's ruling, they were "not happy as an industry".

"We would hope that if he did attempt to or invaded another farm that they would take into account the first offences," Mr Turton said.

The Nationals WA MP for Roe Peter Rundle said the need for strengthened penalties for trespass was apparent after two serial offenders were given a "slap on the wrist" on being found guilty of trespass, burglary and stealing the calf.

"Despite the seriousness of these offences, neither one of these criminals received any jail time - in fact their supervision and reporting requirements to WA Police have now been dropped," Mr Rundle said.

"Both offenders have pledged to continue committing crimes and have been given apparent free rein to intimidate and harass farmers, workers and regional families because of the Labor government's inaction."

Mr Rundle said criminal activism had "never been more visible" than when a protester disrupted the inaugural AFLW derby between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium recently.

"Under the Labor government's watch, criminal activists continue to thumb their nose at the law, trespassing at major sporting events and brazenly promising to reoffend," Mr Rundle said.

"On February 19 last year, The Nationals WA first asked the Labor government to take action to deter these kinds of illegal activities, but 12 months later they have absolutely nothing to show for it."

State Attorney General John Quigley said the government was committed to introducing legislation that "not only protects primary industry - particularly regional farming families - but also enhances inspection powers in order to ensure community confidence in the welfare of animals in abattoirs, knackeries and other relevant facilities".

"The need to strike this balance became evident following the ABC's 7.30 program in October 2019 which showed horses being mistreated at a Queensland knackery," Mr Quigley said.

"Animal welfare inspectors currently do not have the power to undertake routine inspections of abattoirs unless a third party raises suspicion of cruelty.

"Strong and transparent animal welfare laws are essential to the reputation of our agricultural sector.

"These laws are well advanced and a consultation draft will be circulated to key stakeholders in coming weeks.

The legislation will be introduced as soon as practicable."