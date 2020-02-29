Spotlight on sheep industry technology

A NEW event aimed at shedding light on some technological advances in the sheep industry will be held at Borden next month.

Lamb-Tech, which is aimed at Great Southern producers seeking to learn how to incorporate new technologies and economic benefits, such as electronic identification (EID) tagging, into their sheep flock, will be held at the Borden Pavilion on Thursday, March 12.

The day will have a real focus on the sheep industry and its future from paddock to plate.

The event is the idea of local sheep producer Graham Moir and came about following discussions about the direction of the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) and the push for the compulsory use of electronic tags in sheep with Katanning saleyards manager Rod Bushell, after he returned from a saleyards conference.

Mr Moir said the day would have a real strong focus on EID tagging to give producers a better understanding of what economic benefits they can get out of using it.

"The aim of the day is really to look at the technologies available when it comes to EID and how it can be implemented and used across the many stages of production in a commercial sheep operation," Mr Moir said.

"We have a range of speakers who will discuss EID tags from implementation and use on-farm through to getting the most benefit out of them, through to how the Katanning saleyards is all set up already to use them.

"It makes you think if the sheep industry had the same efforts put into implementing technology as the grain industry, where would the sheep industry be today and I think a day like this is a good starting point."

The seminar will feature a range of speakers including industry experts and local producers who have already implemented the technology including:

Katanning saleyards manager Rod Bushell on EID tags and their technology at the Katanning saleyards;

Farmanco Consultant Stacey Bell on the economics surrounding EID;

KG Livestock Services owner Kelly Gorter and producers Clayton Smith and Graham Milton on their experience in EID tagging and its uses on farm;

WAMMCO production manager Rob Davidson - DEXA at WAMMCO;

Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) program manager David Beatty will give a market outlook;

MLA project manager, genetics Caris Jones on the use and understanding of Australian Breeding Values in a ram sale catalogue.

An open-forum will then follow with attendees encouraged to ask questions.

The seminar will conclude with an informal butcher demonstration from Perth-based meat specialist Rafael Ramirez, where attendees can get some home-butchering tips and some details on Meat Standards Australia.

There will also be trade stalls on the day from tag suppliers (Allflex), EID equipment manufacturers (Gallagher and Tru-Test/Datamars), plus animal health and companies supplying animal handling equipment.

The cost for the day is $25 and includes speakers, morning tea, a light lunch, afternoon tea, an open forum and access to the trade stalls and butcher demonstration.

Attendees and members of the wider community are then encouraged to attend a lamb-inspired two-course dinner catered by Katanning's Gypsy Kitchen Co.

Tickets for the dinner are $50 and bookings are required by Friday, March 6.

A dinner ticket will also give you entry to the butcher demonstration.

Tickets to Lamb-Tech can be purchased online at trybooking.com/598072.

More information: contact Borden Pavilion co-ordinator Pip Moir admin@ bordenpavilion.com.au