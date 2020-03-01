Koojan Hills Angus twice tops $13,000

QUALITY bulls were everywhere you looked at the annual Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks on Monday, where impressed murmurs could be heard by sale attendees throughout the lanes and grandstand prior to the sale.

The Metcalfe family presented a 90-strong catalogue of black, grey and silver bulls for buyers to select from, with the standard on offer pushing the final result to a strong finish in a tough bull selling season.

Combined, the two studs presented 90 bulls at auction with 74 selling under the hammer of the Landmark team to a top of $13,000 twice, a gross of $501,250 and an average of $6774.

This comes in comparison to the 2019 sale when 68 of 97 Angus and Murray Grey sires were sold to a top of $18,500 and a combined average of $7515.

Speaking before the commencement of the sale Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus congratulated the Metcalfe family on another yarding of the highest calibre, a sentiment shared by Landmark Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey when the final hammer fell.

"The bulls on offer were presented at a level the Koojan Hills and Melaleuca team can be proud of," Mr Pumphrey said.

"As always, the sale drew local support as well as support from buyers who travel from across the State because they know the level of quality and value for money they'll find here."

Koojan Hills Angus

Always capable of drawing a crowd, the Koojan Hills Angus line-up once again had backsides filling the seats of the ring-side grandstand with buyers from across the Great Southern, South West and local areas ready to bid up on 75 bulls on offer.

Of the 75 Angus sires presented at auction, a total of 60 sold under the hammer to achieve a gross of $424,000 and an average of $7067, before further negotiations continued post sale.

In the softer bull market experienced so far in 2020, this year's Koojan Hills sale held up very well against the 2019 result when 60 from 73 were sold at auction to a top of $18,500, a gross of $472,500 and an average of $7875.

Top-price honours stayed local this year, with Tomlinson Agricultural, Kalgan, paying $13,000 for Koojan Hills Prince P137.

The 822kg April 2018-drop calf was an eye-catcher according to Mr Pumphrey, who held the bidding card on behalf of the Tomlinson Agricultural account, and was willing to demonstrate his confidence in the bull's quality by opening the bidding at $10,000.

"This is a very, very structurally sound bull," Mr Pumphrey said.

"That outstanding outlook is backed up by good figures, so he's a real all-rounder and will produce excellent results when joined with the elite females in the Tomlinson herd."

Koojan Hills Prince P137 was a son of Koojan Hills Gatsby L43 and out of a Coonamble female with above breed average EBVs nearly entirely across the board.

Figures on Prince P137 included +4.8 BWT, +46, +83 and +110 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +18 milk, +60 CWT, +6.5 EMA, +0.3 rib, +1.0 rump, +1.0 retail beef yield (RBY), +2.2 IMF and +13 docility.

But not to be out done, another Koojan Hills sire drew the attention of bidders from a bit further afield, with long-time Koojan Hills sale supporter and last year's top-price buyer Alan Greenwell, Bullrush Farms, Gingin, making the final bid of $13,000 on Koojan Hills Patriot P58 to make it an equal top-price bull for the day.

Representing Bullrush Farms, local Landmark agent Harry Carroll said the equal top-priced bull was another example of the excellent standard of cattle offered by the Koojan Hills stud each year.

"Alan is a long time buyer from Koojan Hills and this bull ticks all the boxes for him," Mr Carroll said.

"He very much likes the overall style of the bull which will complement his female herd based on Koojan Hills and Ardcairnie bloodlines at Gingin."

Koojan Hills Patriot P58 was a son of Deer Valley Patriot 3222 and out of a Koojan Hills female.

Born in late March 2018, the 764kg bull had stand out growth figures including +55, +99 and +128 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, as well as a domestic index of +$124.

Other above average EBVs displayed by Patriot P58 included +106 MCW, +70 CWT, +6.5 EMA, +1.2 RBY, +1.7 IMF and +5 docility.

It was joined by Koojan Hills Capitalist P120 which was also bought by Bullrush Farms for the equal second top price of the sale at $11,500 to round out the team to two.

Described by auctioneer Michael Altus as a trait leader, Capitalist P120 drew plenty of attention from buyers, with the opening bid taken at $7000 and competition spiked around the sale ring until Bullrush Farms was successful.

The early April 2018-drop calf was a son of LD Capitalist 316 and out of a Koojan Hills female, tipping the scales at 740kg on sale day.

It had a long list of excellent EBV figures including +10.2 direct calving ease, +2.3 BWT, +54, +103 and +140 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight gain, +121 MCW, +25 milk, +86 CWT and +8.1 EMA.

Joining the Bullrush Farms account at the higher end of the bidding were several other producers from the Gingin area who also travelled to Manypeaks in order to secure fresh genetics.

Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin, came away with the other equal second top-priced bull when it paid $11,500 for Koojan Hills Kaiser P79, a late-March 2018-born son of Granite Ridge Kaiser K26 and Coonamble F123.

The 822kg sire was another example of excellent growth in the 2020 sale catalogue, with figures including +53, +95 and +128 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight gain, as well as +127 MCW.

It was joined by another Granite Ridge Kaiser K26 son bought for $7000 on the Old Bambun Grazing account.

The Roe family, Benalong Grazing Co, Gingin, also made the trip south to buy a top-shelf bull, landing another of the Kaiser sons for $11,000.

After a quick storm of interest on Koojan Hills Kaiser P111, Benalong was the successful purchaser on the 762kg sire with well-rounded figures including +54, +96 and +121 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth, +23 milk, +8.0 EMA, +2.1 rib, +2.6 rump and +16 docility, as well as +$124 domestic index.

Local-producers LR McGuire & Co, Manypeaks, paid the same money for Koojan Hills Pendulum P124, an April 2018 born calf by Koojan Hills M35 with growth figures including +51, +93 and +130 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth, as well as +73 CWT and +24 docility.

It was joined by another Angus sire at $7500 to make a nice duo for the McGuire account to take home.

The volume buyer on the day was Landmark Bridgetown's Ben Cooper who made the trip to Manypeaks worthwhile by landing seven Koojan Hills bulls including a top of $9500 paid for Koojan Hills Kaiser P82, a late March 2018-born calf with excellent growth.

Kaiser P82 was joined by a further six bulls, bringing the team average for the Landmark Bridgetown account to $5536.

Return buyer Roydon Nominees, Peppermint Grove, was the other main volume buyer, securing six sires including a top of $8500 and a combined average of $5750, while Jeff Pyle & Co, Albany, came away with four for an average price of $5750 also.

Joining the ranks of buyers who had travelled from further afield to secure Koojan Hills genetics was Bruno Maiolo, Narrogin, who attended the sale with Landmark Williams agent Ben Kealy.

Together the duo selected two Koojan Hills sires, paying a top of $10,000 for Koojan Hills Traction P46, a March 2018 born calf with excellent growth including a 600-day weight EBV of +131.

Mr Maiolo runs an Angus breeding herd and was returning to the stud to buy fresh genetics.

"We were looking for bulls to use over heifers so we were chasing the lower birthweight bulls with good growth," Mr Maiolo said.

Three other bulls went to new homes with a $10,000 price tag, including Koojan Hills Traction P40, bought by CAS Cowcher & Son, Willandra stud, Williams, Koojan Hills Kaiser P43, bought by MJ Wringe, Donnybrook and Koojan Hills Traction P104, bought by Yandilla Grazing Co, Manypeaks.

Melaleuca Murray Grey

The smaller offering of just 15 Murray Grey sires at this year's Melaleuca bull sale made for a much improved result on the 2019 sale.

Prices peaked at $7500 twice by the end of the sale of 14 from 15 sires which grossed $77,250 and averaged $5518, up from an average of $4813 achieved for the sale of eight from 24 last year when prices reached a top of $6500.

The first Melaleuca Murray Grey to fetch the breed's $7500 equal top-price at this year's sale was bought by return buyer Ray Mountford, Yandilla Grazing Co, Manypeaks.

Mr Mountford, who also bought bulls from the Koojan Hills catalogue earlier in the day, said he thought he'd bought the best Murray Grey bull offered on the day.

"I know the Melaleuca cattle to be great breeders and they're just down the road so this is a good sale to come back to each year," Mr Mountford said.

"This Murray Grey had a great overall look and I thought it was the best one in the draft."

Silver-coated Melaleuca Patriot P62 was a March 2018 born calf, sired by Melaleuca Klein K303.

It had a sweep of good figures to go with it, including +32, +51 and +68 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +63 MCW, +41 CWT and +1.0 RBY.

Another locally-based buyer David Parnell & Co, Willyung, came away with the other $7500 equal top-priced Murray Grey bull on the day.

Melaleuca Pegasus P79 was a grey-coated March 2018 born calf by Woodbourn Kernel K78.

Pegasus P79 had a great carcase outlook with figures to match, including +31, +52 and +81 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +84 MCW, +3.3 EMA and +1.5 RBY.

Among the volume buyers in the Melaleuca catalogue was Baydn Penfold, Wulura Farms, Busselton, who travelled to the sale with Landmark Margaret River agent Jock Embry.

Mr Penfold, who bought two bulls during the sale for $5000 and $5750 respectively, said this was the first time the operation had bought from the Manypeaks sale.

"We thought the catalogue had some very well put together bulls," Mr Penfold said.

"Mostly we were looking for structurally sound, soft bulls with small birthweight figures which would be suited to join with heifers."

Other buyers who came away with duos of Melaleuca bulls included MS Boothey, Hopetoun, which paid $4500 and $4000, Salamar Pty Ltd, Claremont, which paid $6000 and $4500 and Whitfield Estate, Denmark, which paid $6000 twice.

Speaking on behalf of the Koojan Hills and Melaleuca stud team, co-principal Chris Metcalfe said his family was very pleased with the result of the 2020 sale.

"Overall the result was where we expected and hoped it would be, and it is positive, especially with the bull market a bit back this year," Mr Metcalfe said.

"We don't take selling bulls for granted and for us, it's a privilege to offer bulls here and have people willing to travel all the way to our farm to buy their bulls for the upcoming season.

"We really do appreciate the efforts people have made to support our sale and we were very proud to offer this catalogue of bulls to both new and returning clients."