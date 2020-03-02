World first for Gnowangerup

THE world's largest Chamberlain tractor will become a reality.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement last week between the Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Trachmach) and the Gnowangerup 360 Giant Tractor committee.

On a scale similar to Wagin's Giant Ram, Trachmach president John Piavanini said he was "extremely happy to be moving forward with the project, which is the biggest ever undertaken by our association".

The Chamberlain will be a giant replica of the model 40KA, the first tractor built by Chamberlain Industries at Welshpool.

Torque understands the giant Chamberlain will be built in WA.

A total of 1484 models were built between 1949 and 1954, fitted with a two cylinder Chamberlain engine that was rated at 36 kiloWatts (48.4 horsepower).

"The whole idea is to promote the history of WA tractor manufacturing while making it a tourist attraction," John said.

"(Trachmach founder) Bob Lukins came up with the idea about six years ago and he has been encouraging us as an association to do something about it and now we have."

According to Bob, he's pleased the project is now underway.

"Hopefully it will develop into a massive tourist attraction and remind people about the engineering feats of the early days and the important role of tractors in our industry," Bob said.

"It has provoked a lot of interest because it will recognise a WA manufacturer which played a pivotal role in the development of agriculture throughout Australia."

Giant Chamberlain committee president Tim Beeck said the MoU signalled "full steam ahead" for his committee to proceed with funding applications and planning.

"It's an exciting project for the town," Tim said.

"And we're getting support for our Horsepower Highway which will feature old Chamberlain models and other tractors in farm paddocks on roads leading into the town.

"We are growing the highway on the main road to Borden and Ongerup which are towns in our Shire and south to the Stirling ranges, which is the southern natural border of our Shire."

For the record, Chamberlain gained national recognition in the 1950s, when its 9G model became known as Tail-End Charlie during the 1955 Redex around Australia car rally, where it was used extensively as a rescue/recovery vehicle.

Chamberlain Industries ceased in 1986 when John Deere took over the company