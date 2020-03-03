Rookie farmers thrown in the deep end

TAKING over her family's Hyden farm in two of the driest years on record and with limited agricultural experience, Tracey and Tyron Utley know they have their work cut out for them.

Having had corporate roles their entire working lives, with Tracey an occupational therapist (OT) and Tyron a senior mechatronic engineer, their lives took an unexpected turn three years ago when Tracey's parents, Colin and Sally Nicholl told them they were going to sell the family farm.

"With the children, the thought that we wouldn't be able to bring them up to the farm and have them pat sheep and see wide open spaces was too hard to take," Ms Utley said.

So in 2017, the couple decided Mr Utley would take some long service leave from his job in Perth to test the waters at the farm, helping Mr Nicholl out over seeding and harvest.

"It was pretty important for, not only me to see what it would be like, but also for Colin and Sally to be comfortable that we would be capable of running the farm and wouldn't destroy two generations of hard work," Mr Utley said.

"It's no small undertaking and it's been a steep learning curve, especially when I have no agricultural background."

Initially Mr Nicholl, who was WAFarmers president from 2000 to 2004, thought one of his grandsons was going to take over the business, as he had shown a lot of interest in the farm growing up.

"As he got older though he became more interested in technology and is now an aviation technician in the Australian Royal Navy and he enjoys that and is doing very well," Mr Nicholl said

"We could have got a few million dollars out of the farm and gone and lived a comfortable life, but I've always looked upon it as a family farm and we want to keep it in the family, so when Tracey came back and said they wanted to give it a go, we said yes."

With her dad being 78 and mum 74, Ms Utley said the handover needed to happen relatively quickly so her parents could start their retirement.

Tracey Utley holding youngest son Ethan, with her parents Sally and Colin Nicholl and husband Tyron holding their oldest son Curtis.

"Colin and Sally aren't spring chickens any more, so the handover is going to be a lot shorter and we need to come up to speed a lot quicker than we would have otherwise," Mr Utley said.

"That's one of the main challenges - learning what we need to learn but in a very short period of time.

"Not having that 30 years of experience behind us and the benefit of five or 10 years of handover - it's going to be a quick learning process and it will be sink or swim."

Despite these added pressures, the couple recognises that they are lucky in that they have a bit of life experience behind them and a whole different skill set to offer.

With Mr Utley adept at the technological facets of the business due to his experience as a mechatronic engineer, Mr Nicholl said he had already applied this knowledge to improve their farming practices.

"Tyron's knowledge of electronics is a great asset to the farming business and enables him to service and repair these elements of the new machines and introduce surveillance to watering points and monitoring troughs," Mr Nicholl said.

Mr Utley has introduced more electronics to the farm, including electronically tagging their sheep to monitor flock numbers.

With Ms Utley's profession as an OT, specialising in safety and workers compensation, she has also integrated her skills into her new life in agriculture, becoming vice chairwoman of the Safe Farms WA board.

With an MBA behind her, she said the couple's corporate backgrounds, business training and understanding of budgets and finance were already assisting them to run the farm.

"Tyron and Tracey have drawn up the cropping plan and we've handed over the responsibility of the budget and they've got to make that work," Mr Nicholl said.

In the past 12 months the family has spent more than $100,000 in trying to drought proof the farm with water bores, poly pipe and solar pumps.

"We have reticulated the water around the farm to where the feed is and it's a capital cost and hopefully it will all be there for years to come," Mr Nicholl said.

Disadvantaged by having a number of low-yielding bores and with one dry year compounded on top of another, last year was equal to one of the farm's poorest harvests on record.

"We had 160 millimetres last season, which is about half of our average rainfall and we've had that two years in a row," Mr Utley said.

"Last year our wheat yields were half of the farm's average."

Mr Nicholl said the upside to the couple being thrust into the farming operations in drought years was it would condition them on how to manage during the tough times.

"If they had a succession of rip snorter years and then were hit with a drought, they wouldn't know how to handle it," he said.

Thrust into his own family's farming operations at the age of 21, due to the untimely death of his father in 1963, Mr Nicholl also started in a hard year, with his first ever crop wiped out with rust.

"In hindsight starting on a hard year was actually a good thing, as we didn't get any income from that harvest, so it taught me a lot about how to manage things," he said.

With the farm in a low rainfall area Mr Utley said they planned to manage the business accordingly and would be conservative with their spending.

"We don't have the luxury of a high average rainfall, so you've got to look at how many sheep do you run, how much do you spend on machinery and how do you manage your spray costs and input," he said.

Expanding progressively over the years, the farm now crops 2000 hectares of wheat, 500ha of barley, 200-300ha of lupins and 130ha of hay for their own stock feed.

Saltbush and Dalkieth clover have also been planted for land regeneration and sheep fodder.

With a fairly big sheep flock of 6000 head, 1000 lambs have been drafted off this year to go over east.

Mr Nicholl said the restrictions on live sheep exports were hurting their business, because normally those wethers would have gone to export.

"With sheep cheaper over here than over east at the moment, we don't know how much longer growers from the Eastern States are going to be coming over here to source them either," Mr Nicholl said.

Historically, the farm had been two thirds cropping and one third sheep, but over the past few years the ratio has changed to about 60 per cent cropping and 40pc sheep, in terms of arable land.

At the turn of the century, the Nicholls planned to go out of sheep because of the low wool prices, but this didn't eventuate as the sheep were breeding faster than their stock agent could sell them.

"We ran our sheep numbers down, with the intention to go out of sheep and focus solely on cropping, but when the price of wool kicked, we increased our sheep numbers again," Mr Nicholl said.

"We've found it good to have that back-up of sheep because with a hard year like last year, the sheep came out a lot better than our cereal crops."

The Utleys said they would also implement a few small changes to how they farmed the property in an effort to use their resources more effectively and efficiently.

"There's a reason why the Nicholl family are still farming after 94 years, so we won't be making drastic changes," Mr Utley said.

"We would just like to focus a bit more on the farm's soil health and we've already put Serradella in as part of that, using it as a grazing pasture and to put some nitrogen back in the soil.

"This year we're going to put our barley in early, graze the sheep on some of it and let them eat it down, take them off and let it go to head - just to see what the difference in yield is.

"We're also figuring out how we can reduce our labour costs on the farm, with labour being a significant expenditure."

Mr Nicholl said he knew the couple would have their own way of doing things, and it was important for them to learn from their own experience wherever possible.

"It's the same old story, you can't put an old head on young shoulders, but I have confidence in them doing well," he said.