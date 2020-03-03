Market spurs rise in Merino lamb entries

AN expected 230 entries from almost 30 Merino studs are anticipated to turn out for this year's Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama Merino judging this Friday and Saturday and one noticeable trend expected is an increase in Merino lamb entries.

According to Merino head steward Peter Foley, more studmasters are choosing to enter lambs as a response to industry direction.

Wool is one profitable aspect of the Merino but Mr Foley says when you are getting $180 for a commercial Merino lamb over the hook it is a clear message where the industry is heading.

"The industry wants fast-growing, early maturing Merinos and this is being reflected at Woolorama and we have good support from Country Wide Insurance Brokers to reward the champion lambs," Mr Foley said.

The Merino section is richly sponsored by Elders and Farm Weekly and also by Milne Agri Group, which is donating three tonnes of feed product; Zoetis and Rod's Blocks are also donating product prizes and Genstock, Primaries of WA, Landmark, the Countryman, Swingertags, National Australia Bank and Universal Feeders are other major sponsors.

The time, cost and effort in showing livestock is enormous and it can be a long and disappointing road home when there are no felt ribbons tucked away in the vehicle.

When the classes are as big and competitive as those in Woolorama's Merino section it is not unknown for more than a few exhibitors to go home empty handed.

For some, Mr Foley will make the journey a little easier by handing out sponsor's product to lucky exhibitors and this year Bayer has donated six packs of the pain-relief topical anaesthetic and antiseptic solution Tri-Solfen.