High domestic coarse grain prices mask global slowdown

COARSE grain producers in Australia lucky enough to have grain on their hands over the past couple of years have had a bonanza with near record prices caused by the long-running drought in Queensland and NSW.

However, the team at the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) has said the drought induced premiums available in Australia are not representative of what is happening on the world coarse grains market.

ABARES analysts are forecasting a continuation of low world barley and corn prices in 2020-21 and right through the medium term to at least 2024-25, due to production outpacing consumption in recent years.

This has led to significant inventories and in turn a decrease in prices.

Primarily, ABARES is attributing the glut of feed grain to increased productivity via better yields.

On the demand side, the African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks centred in China since mid-2018 have substantially reduced global feed demand.

Using US Department of Agriculture data ABARES said there would be a 20 per cent year on year drop in the 2020 pig slaughter, a massive drop of some 240 million pigs.

This massive event will take time to work through.

ABARES expects that global demand for feed will only recover gradually, reaching pre-ASF levels towards the end of the outlook period in 2025.

In terms of production, ABARES has flagged coarse grain yields nationally at 12.3 million tonnes, a big bounce back after the poor 2019-20 season.

The availability of affordable wheat and corn is likely to mean end users will readily substitute between the cereal feed grains, however increased demand for beer in Asia will mean some growth in demand for malt barley.

The ethanol story is also relatively positive, with biofuel policy changes increasing the demand for corn biofuel.

Meanwhile the oilseeds space continues to be bright.

In January Australian canola traded at a premium of 19pc over Canadian canola.

This will encourage local planting in 2020-21 if seasonal conditions improve as expected.

ABARES said the ongoing trade dispute between Canada and China has led Canadian exporters to re-examine the possibility of exporting to the European Union.

This could see Canada attempting to muscle in on the European market, where Aussie canola has a strong presence.

However, despite this increased competition for canola imports into the European market, Australian canola is projected to maintain its price premium.

