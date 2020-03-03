Warlters joins Rural Aid

Former agriculture chief at Australian Community Media John Warlters has become Rural Aid's new chief executive officer.

Mr Warlters is well-known through his previous role with ACM's ag publishing division, which includes The Land and Queensland Country Life.



Rural Aid Board chairman Alex Hutton said: "John brings to Rural Aid key strengths of being a proven business manager and someone with a long history of engagement with all sectors of rural and regional Australia."



Mr Warlters said joining Rural Aid was an opportunity to provide direct and immediate assistance to producers and communities impacted by natural disaster.

"It is an opportunity to make a real difference when people are in genuine need," John said.

Rural Aid co-founders, Charles and Tracy Alder remain integral parts of Rural Aid.

