Voluntary codes not the panacea to insolvency curse

The Australian small business and family enterprise ombudsman Kate Carnell has paid short shrift to the concept of voluntary codes of conduct having any role in clearing up the scourge of grain trade insolvencies.

Ms Carnell did not mince words regarding voluntary codes, which have been thrown up by organisations such as Grain Trade Australia as part of an overall strategy to prevent farmer losses from grain buyers going bust.

"I have problems with voluntary codes, what you generally see is the good guys sign up and the bad guys don't," Ms Carnell, speaking at the Victorian Farmers Federation grains group conference in Moama, NSW last week highlighting her organisation's insolvency practices inquiry, said.

She also said she was sceptical about compliance rates with voluntary codes.

"It seems like there can be no auditing, no reporting required, you can tell them 'in 18 months I'll be compliant' but no-one is going to check."

Instead, as part of a push to help protect small farming businesses she said the emphasis had to be on tighter payment terms and ongoing due diligence by growers even with traders they had used before.

"I'd encourage these farming small businesses to do their due diligence on customers by making sure they pay on time, checking the business register to confirm details and doing necessary credit checks," she said.

"We are starting to see a lot more grain buyers offering short terms and my advice would be to work with those paying in two days, you are much more likely to get paid by those with short terms."

Ms Carnell said keeping tabs on buyer customers was always sound policy.

"It may be well known but it really is true that one of the first indications of businesses going off is a slowing of their payments.

"If you do strike someone who normally pays well and suddenly not and they don't want to give data or information as to why it is the case then it stands to reason you should be a little concerned."

"People may say they'll come good, but the figures show they often don't, just relying on the fact a company has been around a long time can be just a vain hope."

Ms Carnell said growers needed to limit their exposure to potential insolvencies by stopping supplies when not paid on time.

When questioned about the legalities of stopping contracted supply she said it was easy to seek legal advice regarding rights under a standard contract.

"Most contracts will not require you to continue supply if you haven't been paid."

She also recommended a thorough search, both through traditional and non-traditional means.

"Have a look at the directors and really check them out, a feature of the work we have been doing is time and time again the directors have been difficult to track down, they have used just initials and pretty ordinary things are possible."

She added a solid snoop on social media was always worthwhile.

"If companies aren't paying well, it is amazing what you find on social media."

