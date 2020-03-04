Long-term breeding is an ongoing demand

THE changing climate has and will continue to pose challenges for wheat breeders as they try to figure out what traits will be required in the future.

The topic was brought to light at the Grains Research Update, Perth, last week during a session titled 'Wacky Weather' with Australian Grain Technologies wheat breeder Dion Bennett discussing the key issues.

Mr Bennett said when it came to breeding, what people often forget, was that a cross variety which was made today won't result in a variety in growers' paddocks until 2032.

"It's a long-term investment, we have to do research and development and we have to do field trials every year in order to make sure we have the best lines coming through for growers," Mr Bennett said.

"If we're having seasons like 2018 and then one like 2019, which are a real contrast in production, we rely wholly on end point royalties to support our operations.

"Our operation is just like a growers, your income is going up and down and for us, if that's trending downward, we're going to struggle to support ourselves and continue the long-term investment that is plant breeding."

Given that a new variety takes 12 years to develop, plant breeding is inherently always exposed to a changing environment, which can be a positive.

"If the changes in the climate are incremental, we're slowly warming and we're slowly decreasing rainfall, our lines are getting exposed to those conditions," Mr Bennett said.

"As long as we're keeping an eye on the future, getting some genetic diversity in, thinking about the traits which could be important and we're growing this material in relevant environments, we should be able to keep producing varieties which are useful despite a changing climate."

However, Mr Bennett said the challenge was in knowing whether or not modelling could accurately tell what traits were going to be important in the future.

"Do we know how a plant's maturity changes in response to warmer temperatures and how does that trait get expressed in those warmer temperatures," he said.

"Without modelling, the alternative is to rely on steady as she goes, what works now and what can we improve for now and worry about 10 years time then."

Genetic modification also poses its own set of problems, with growers often questioning why breeders don't just change a gene to improve yield against drought and frost.

"The thing is, I haven't seen a trait yet which has a significant improvement for grain yield under frost or drought," Mr Bennett said.

"While there is possibly blue sky thinking there, we have to ask what other things can we do within plant breeding, what other traits can we influence that will help us have profitable varieties in the future.

"We have to ask how we can change the productivity equation, can we include input costs, can we have improved herbicide tolerance, can we have things like alternate quality types which are more valuable in the markets.

"Are there just a couple of genes we could change, which are much easier to manipulate, but could create great value for growers despite a changing climate."

The last issue brought up by Mr Bennett involved the identification and response time of pre-breeders.

"We have to wonder if they will be able work out what traits are important in growers' paddocks, find the genetic diversity and deliver that to us, and then can we then package them up and deliver them as a variety to growers fast enough for the changing climate," Mr Bennett said.

While many of the questions raised by Mr Bennett don't have answers to them, he maintained they were all issues at the forefront of breeders' minds.