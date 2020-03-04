Climate issues part of future grain planning

LOOKING at how climate change will affect our competitors is a necessary part of planning for the future, according to the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC).

The topic was brought to light at the Grains Research Update, Perth, last week during a session titled 'Wacky Weather' with AEGIC economist Peter White discussing the key issues.

Dr White said in the northern hemisphere, mainly Russia and Argentina, climate change had been favourable so far.

"In Russia, their growing season has increased by about two days per decade since the 1950s, so it's increasing both in terms of earlier planting and later harvest," Dr White said.

"There's quicker crop development and changing types of crops which they can grow, so they've got a lot more winter wheat compared to spring wheat and winter wheat has a far higher yield potential.

"Similarly in Argentina, they've had an increase in rainfall of about 40 per cent in their main wheat growing areas since the 1960s."

However, Dr White highlighted that while extra rainfall does have its positives, it has also caused issues.

"The increase in rainfall is causing large issues in Argentina in terms of infrastructure, getting onto the field to harvest crops and the conflict between different crops," he said.

"There was a lot of concern about storage infrastructure, rising water tables and trying to manage those things.

"You're also looking at grain quality - as temperatures are increasing you've got generally lower protein levels and poorer quality gluten which affect grain quality."

When it comes to markets in the future, the most interesting change for WA growers will be the shift from a focus on population growth to a focus on income growth.

Dr White said most of the action in terms of population growth was going to occur in Africa over the next 100 years.

"If you look at Nigeria, it currently has about 200 million people, compared with our closest market of Indonesia which has about 340m," he said.

"But by the end of the century, Nigeria will have 800m and in terms of population growth, the whole of Africa will add three billion people.

"We need the extra grain coming from Russia and Argentina to meet the demand that will be coming out of Africa."

Dr White said for growers in WA, the income growth in South East Asia would be the main market driver.

"We'll see a shift from population growth as the main reason for increasing demand for our markets, to increase in income growth," he said.

"That produces opportunities in terms of what people are willing to pay for high quality food, high quality noodles and breads and more meat consumption."