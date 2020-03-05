Hot diggity dog: $21,000 Kelpie

The true value of quality trained working dogs to the agricultural sector was fully displayed last Saturday during the annual Jerilderie Working Dog auction.

There were 59 dogs offered for sale and 54 sold to top price of $21,000 while the average price was $7080, up $1000 on last year.

Included in the 54 sold were 27 fully trained dogs which realised an average of $8737.

The top priced dog Nomak Ace, a 28 month-old black and tan Kelpie male sold by James Fowler, Violet Town, Victoria, and bought by Andrew and Denita Donnan, Anden White Suffolk stud, Willangie, Vic.

Mr Donnan said he didn't think the dog was too dear when the amount of work he will do during his life is taken into consideration.

"I had done my homework for weeks prior to the auction, looking at the videos and going through the catalogue," he said.

"I had been losing bidder on a couple of other dogs but I was pretty pleased when I got Ace.

"He was the most suitable dog for what I wanted."

Mr Donnan said $21,000 was not a lot of money when you work out the amount of hours he will work without complaint or sick leave.

"He will work solidly all day and still be my best mate," he said.

"I have only had him for a couple of days but already he has settled into his stride with me."

Mr Donnan said the dogs temperament was exceptional, he is steady with sheep and very biddable taking commands easily.

Other great prices for trained dogs included $19,000 for Stanford Ninja offered by Peter Rutherford and bought by Vaquero Pastoral Company, Vic and $19,000 for Betty a 21-month old bitch offered by Darren Jenke, SA and bought by a couple from Smithton, Tasmania.

Further notable sales included $2800 for Doolans Ernie, a seven month old bitch offered by Warwick Doolan and bought by interests from Benalla, Vic and $12,000 for Nell, a two year old well started bitch offered by Aoidh Doyle when sold to Colac, Vic buyer.

Successful buyers from five states attended and the auction was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with ten dogs purchased through that facility.

Jerilderie Apex Club distributes the sale proceeds throughout the local community.

A full sale report can be found on Jerilderie Working Dog Auction Facebook site and the website - www.workingdogauction.com.au

The report in The Land print edition which came from information provided included GST in the stated purchase price.

