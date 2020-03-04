Tarcombe Herefords hits $8000

Bulls sold to a top of $8000 at Tarcombe Herefords 46th annual production sale near Ruffy.

A total of 16 bulls sold at the helmsman auction to achieve an average of $5031, while the 29 joined heifers offered sold to $2500.

Tarcombe Herefords co-principal Tim Hayes called it the best catalogue of bulls the stud had ever offered.

His comment was backed by extensive data, with Estimated Breeding Values enhanced by genomic selection that focused on calving related traits, temperament, fat cover and growth.

It was this breeding philosophy which attracted the Pearce family, Yavenvale Herefords, Adelong, NSW, to secure the top-priced bull, Tarcombe Legend P103.

The rising two-year-old bull was a son of Yavenvale Legend, out of Tarcombe Monique L009, and was selected for his spread of data. He measured 2.3 kilograms for his Estimated Breeding Value birthweight, 80kg for 600-day-weight and Intramuscular Fat (IMF) of 1.9 per cent.

The second-highest price paid was $6500, paid for two attractive heifer sires, Tarcombe Cadbury P186, who measured 1kg for EBV birthweight, and lot 20, Tarcombe Jacob P068, who measured 0.7kg BW.

The Lucock family of Ennerdale Herefords, Dundonnell, purchased lot one, Tarcombe Cadbury P181, who boasted attractive growth and weight data.

The son of Mount Difficult Cadbury, out of Tarcombe Dowager M205, recorded EBV BW of 4kg and a 600 day-weight of 109kg, as well as IMF 0.7pc and Eye Muscle Area of 5.9.

Mr Hayes said while the operation experienced tough autumn conditions last year, seasonal conditions were promising with three inches of rain forecast for the week.

Rodwells livestock agent Mick Curtis, Euroa, said buyers were getting huge value at the auction with the Hayes family's focus on carcase data evident in the bulls on offer.

"Tim is passionate about what he does and you can see from the offering that he is on the right track," Mr Curtis said.

"Bulls that you purchase this year will look cheap next year once the people in the north re-enter the market.

"Hopefully we are in a cycle of good prices and conditions, and this is the start of a good run."

