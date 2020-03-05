WA to host leading agtech event

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

WESTERN Australia will host the 2021 AgriFutures Australia evokeAG event on February 16-17, 2021, with more than 1000 delegates expected to make their way to Perth to examine future innovations for food and farming.

AgriFutures Australia evokeAG connects delegates from more than 20 countries and across Australia to look to the future possibilities of agrifood technology and investment.

Delegates will include farmers, start-ups, innovators, researchers, businesses, government, universities and investors.

The past two events have been held in Victoria and have attracted a contingent of WA businesses looking to explore new opportunities to attract investment, value-add and scale up.

"evokeAG is leading the way in the agrifood tech conversation and we are thrilled to be hosting this event for the Asia Pacific region in 2021," said WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Western Australia is already highly regarded for our quality agriculture and food production and our strong agtech scene.

"Our State is increasingly focused on value-add, agtech and foodtech as it diversifies our food and beverage offering and this enables us to take further advantage of our excellent production environment and proximity to Asian markets.

"The McGowan government is committed to investment in primary industries, research and development and innovative projects as we establish our State as an agrifood tech hub.

"evokeAG will provide an ideal platform to showcase our capabilities and attract potential investors and customers from across Australia and strategic markets across the Asia Pacific."