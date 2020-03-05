Competition winners collect their mowers

LAVERTON octogenarian Peter Hill summed it up on Tuesday when he said Farm Weekly's latest subscriber competition had made two people very happy.

Mr Hill was referring to himself as the second prize winner and now the proud owner of a John Deere E140 Select Series ride-on mower and the major prize winner Dale Gowland, Midland, whose win gave him a John Deere E140 Select Series ride-on mower and 10 Angus heifers bred by the Neville family, Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin.

The pair met at AFGRI Equipment Australia's WA head office on Great Eastern Highway, South Guildford, on Tuesday when they arrived to collect their mowers.

"I'm pretty long in the tooth but I still enter all Farm Weekly's competitions and I'll be having a go again next year if I'm allowed," Mr Hill said.

"I've got hundreds and hundreds of copies of the paper stored up and I often go back and have a read of an old copy just for interest."

The soon to be 87-year-old, a life member of the local racing club and fire brigade and freeman of the shire, has lived his life in Laverton firstly on Bandya and Lake Wells stations where he ran sheep and Santa Gertrudis cattle and later in town working for the Water Corporation and now as a retiree.

But he wasn't so sure his new mower would do the same.

"I haven't got much grass at home because we keep missing out on the rain, so I think I will probably give it to my daughter (Katie Jefferies) who is on Billabalong station on the Murchison River," Mr Hill said.

Mr Gowland was adamant he would be keeping his ride-on mower for use for lawnmowing and fire control at his Kununoppin grain growing property run in partnership with his brother Andrew.

"We use the plough for fire control around the biggest part of the yard but have been using push mowers to do the smaller and harder to get to bits, so having the ride-on will make things a whole lot easier," Mr Gowland said.

Having just had 53mm of rainfall last week it would be reasonable to expect the mower will soon be getting a workout, although Mr Gowland said howling easterly winds on Sunday had dried the topsoil pretty quickly.

"I really want to thank the WA Angus Society, Farm Weekly, AFGRI and the Nevilles for making this prize possible," he said.

"It still hasn't fully sunk in yet and I don't think it will until I actually see the mower at my place and the heifers at my sister's place in Gingin where I am going to run them."

This year marked the first time in the 13 year history of the Farm Weekly Win 10 Angus Heifers competition that two prize winners were drawn and with more than 16,000 entries received, it was obviously a popular move.

"This has been another successful collaboration between WA Angus breeders and Farm Weekly with the added benefit this year of involvement from AFGRI Equipment Australia," said Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery.