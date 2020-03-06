Liberal ticket sees Chown down the list

Geraldton town planner Kathryn Jackson (left), with Liberal WA leader Liza Harvey and Wickepin farmer Steve Martin. Mr Martin and Ms Jackson are at the top of the Liberal Party Agricultural Region ticket for the next election.

THE WA Liberal Party's agriculture spokesman Jim Chown has effectively lost his position at the next election after the party's State Council endorsed Wickepin farmer Steve Martin for the number one spot on the Agricultural Region ticket in the Legislative Council.

Mr Chown was placed third behind Mr Martin and Geraldton town planner Kathryn Jackson.

Mr Chown hasn't commented on the decision but has been a vocal critic of the State government and especially Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan - who he called upon to step down last year.

Mr Chown promised that the Liberal Party would commit to a new purpose-built Boyanup Saleyards if elected next year.

Mr Martin said he was looking forward to representing the community as part of the Legislative Council, if elected.

"Our team has the energy and experience to fight for communities right across the Agricultural Region in State Parliament," he said.

Mr Martin's family has been farming at Wickepin for three generations and "have a strong record of service to our local community".

"My father, grandfather and three uncles have all served on the Wickepin Shire Council, a tradition I'm proud to continue," Mr Martin said.

"As a farmer and local government councillor I've got a pretty good idea about the issues affecting the region, but from now until the election I'll be out listening to people across the Agricultural Region to understand what matters to them.

"Farming and Agriculture in WA is under threat on a number of fronts and (Premier) Mark McGowan and Alannah MacTiernan don't have a plan for this vital sector of our economy."

Mr Martin said the State government had repeatedly "got it wrong in our regional communities".

"From the Moora College to School of the Air, the WA crayfish industry and lack of support for the WA sheep industry - Labor doesn't understand regional WA," he said.

"We know our road networks are struggling, our local towns can't find GPs and our police stations can't find officers."

The Agricultural Region extends from Northampton in the north, to Cranbrook in the south, along the coast to Esperance and includes most of the Wheatbelt.

The Nationals WA is also gearing up for the election in March next year and has endorsed all six incumbent Legislative Assembly Members of Parliament at State Council.

Party leader Mia Davies was endorsed for Central Wheatbelt electorate for the third time, while first-term MP Peter Rundle was re-endorsed for the vast Roe electorate, along with Terry Redman and Vince Catania for Warren-Blackwood and North West Central respectively.

Both Mr Redman and Mr Catania have served 15 years in the State Parliament.

Endorsements of incumbent members also went to Shane Love in Moore and newly-minted Nationals Geraldton MP Ian Blayney.

The party's deputy leader and Mining and Pastoral MP, Jacqui Boydell, has confirmed she will not recontest her seat after first being elected in 2013.

In 2017 she made history, becoming part of the first all-female leadership team of any political party in Australia.

"Serving as deputy leader of The Nationals WA has been a rewarding and humbling experience and I'm grateful to have contributed in any way towards the development of WA," Ms Boydell said.

She will continue to support the party from behind the scenes, with the deputy leader role to be determined in coming weeks.

Meanwhile Greens' Mining and Pastoral region MP Robin Chapple, has also decided "after much soul searching" he will retire at the next election.