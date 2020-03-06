Event delivers Food for Thought

Food For Thought Festival community food events director Evelyn Lee Collin (left) and Anne Sparrow from Greenskills in front of the system mapping artwork created from Dialogue Studio 2 at the festival in 2019.

INCREASING purchases of local food from $176 million to $310m over a 10-year period is a pretty significant achievement.

Just how that has been achieved by United States-based organisation Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund is sure to be captivating listening when their Farm to Plate director Jake Claro appears as a guest speaker at this years' Food For Thought Festival in WA's Great Southern.

In his role, Mr Claro is responsible for providing facilitative leadership and strategic co-ordination to the Farm to Plate Network's work to implement Vermont's food system plan.

He manages the Farm to Plate team, working to align activity among 350 stakeholders and increase collaboration between private sector, non-profits and government to strengthen Vermont's farm and food economy for the benefit of all living in the New England region of the north-eastern US.

Established through State legislation in 2009, the network aims to create quality jobs, open additional markets for locally produced food, improve economic development in the farm and food sector, and improve access to healthy food for the local community.

Since 2010 the plan has greatly increased local food purchases, as well as supporting the creation of 6529 new jobs in food-related industries, helping to establish 379 new food and farm businesses, and achieved a 26 per cent reduction in the number of food insecure people across the State.

Mr Claro said the success had been through a whole of system, soil to soil approach.

In 2019 dialogue studios were held as part of the Food For Thought festival, whereas two Innovation Studios will be held at Centennial Park in Albany for this year's event.

"(This involves) looking at the food system from the inputs that go into the land, including the land itself; what happens in terms of production on the land base; how does that food get processed if it does get processed; how does it get distributed, and what are the outlets that it gets distributed to; who are the consumers that are consuming that food, and what are their characteristics; and post-consumption, what happens to that food, how is it recycled, how might it be reintegrated back into a farm input," Mr Claro said.

He said that soil to soil lens was how they developed the plan and also guided its implementation.

"We've worked with many different organisations, businesses and government agencies that cross many different sectors outside of agriculture," Mr Claro said.

This experience is sure to fit perfectly with the theme of Courageous Leadership Enabling System Change, a shout-out to those helping to transform the food production system through their efforts in regenerative food and agriculture systems.

To be held from March 19-23 in the Great Southern, it will be the fifth year of the Community Food Event - initiated festival and will be run in partnership with Sustain: The Australian Food Network.

Mr Claro will feature at the Food System Innovation Studio Part 1 at Centennial Park, Albany which kicks off the Festival on Thursday, March 19, while Part 2 will be held on the final day on Monday, March 23.

These Innovation Studios are set to be the cornerstone of this year's event in keeping with the festival themes, and demonstrating how ideas can be turned into actions.

The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund will be one of the case studies discussed, while another will be one based on experiences in the Netherlands, entitled Commonland for Tomorrow's Harvest and is to be presented by Dieter van de Broek.

Farm to Plate director Jake Claro is to be a guest speaker at the Festival's Food System Innovation Studio, discussing his experience working for US-based organisation Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund.

Mr van de Broek will discuss For the Harvest of Tomorrow, an innovation lab or multi-stakeholder platform which brings together 95 change agents from across the food system including business, non-profits, farmers, entrepreneurs and government.

The event program states that "through a facilitated leadership journey these change agents are creating a better understanding of the current food system (system blockages, challenges), observing and sensing into the current possibilities and key leverage points and developing strategies including rapid prototypes."

The aim of those prototypes was to have strong systematic change projects with key leadership and resources.

Another case study is Australian based, and will feature Dr Nick Rose from Sustain: The Australian Food Network talking about the Cardinia Food Circles Project.

This will include an exploration of the Great Southern's food ecosystem, explore leverage points, challenges, areas for further research and ideas for systems change within the region as identified during the systems mapping completed as part of the Food For Thought dialogue studios in 2019.

Those three presenters bring together experience and knowledge gained from work on different aspects of the food system, but all aimed at making it healthier in many ways.

They have been invited to "tell it like it really is", discussing any challenges, failures, tensions or changes they've experienced along the way, in the hope they can be related to the Great Southern and learnt from, moving forward.

As well as including a case study, the second Innovation Studio will focus on WA landscape leaders looking at progressing the WA food movement.

The overall aim of the festival is to give the local food industry recognition for its hard work, while encouraging it to identify the promise of the future and galvanise leadership to take it to the next level.

This includes increasing community awareness of serious issues such as food security, the impact of food systems on the health of individuals and communities, the importance of soil health to people, animals and ecosystems, and the benefit of biologically-grown food for public health and nutrition, but in a fun way with a focus on the enjoyment of food production.

The Dialogue Studio held at the Food For Thought Festival in 2019 included capturing participants' words about the food system, from where we are now to where we want to go and how we want it to feel.

Festival founder and director Evelyn Lee Collin said over the past five years many smart and motivated people had shared their ideas and passions over forums, workshops, long table dinners, field days, community events and last years' Dialogue Studios.

"With this year's focus being Courageous Leadership Enabling System Change, we're responding to a shared desire to turn ideas into actions," Ms Collin said.

"It's time to come together to create the change."

Events over the five-day focus on food include the Sustainable Communities Festival at the Albany Town Square on Saturday, March 21.

Presented by GreenSkills and Food for Thought, the free festival will run from 9am-5pm and give local producers, farmers, business and community groups the chance to meet and interact with people who may be considered to be outside the system but who are integral to it -

consumers.

Also supported by Rainbow Coast Neighbourhood Centre, Albany Regional Volunteer Service and the City of Albany, the jam-packed day will include exhibits, entertainment, food, market stalls and presentations, and promises to be a great networking opportunity to achieve sustainable community outcomes for the Great Southern region.

The event will also be spreading its food-related enthusiasm further afield this year, with a RegenWA Field Day for Farmers at Jerramungup from 10am-3pm on Friday, March 20.

The purpose of the day is for farmers to visit a fellow farmer who has transitioned to regenerative agriculture on their property, see what their intentions are for the land, how they are working to achieve this, what has worked well, and any potential challenges it has presented.

Also to be held from 6pm on March 20 is a long table dinner at the Bremer Bay Sports Club entitled 'Fervor Celebrating Jerramungup's Food System Innovators'.

Fervor is a pop-up dining business renowned for harnessing fresh ingredients, with a focus on locally-sourced produce, and presenting it in a unique location to create an unforgettable experience.

Food for Thought guests will enjoy a four-course degustation menu with industry speakers sharing stories from life on the land and sea between courses.

There will be another opportunity to experience a Fervor degustation, when 'Fervor with Friends of the Porongurups' is held at Twin Creek Reserve the following evening.

Here, guests will be entertained with inspirational life on the land stories between courses.

A further two events are scheduled for the penultimate day of the Festival.

From 9am-11am on Sunday, March 22, RegenAg Enterprise will host a stacking walking tour at Oranje Tractor, Marbelup.

Here, the tour will focus on regenerative agriculture practices, what has worked well, what hasn't and future plans for the organic and sustainable producers of the award-winning small batch natural wines, Murray and Pamela Lincoln.

There will also be a focus on enterprise stacking, which is overlaying additional agricultural practices that will further regenerate the landscape.

Later that day, from 1-4pm, Oranje Tractor will host a Slow Food Italian Autumn Feast.

People are encouraged to join in the celebration of autumn abundance from amazing south coast growers and producers as prepared by Swan Valley slow food chef, Vince Velletri.

Mr Velletri has curated an 11-course Italian degustation luncheon using the produce from local growers and producers that align with the slow food principles of food - good, clean and fair, while courses will be paired with Oranje Tractor wine.

Further event details and ticket sales are available through the festival's website.

And for anyone interested in biological farming, a roundtable will be held at Three Springs on Tuesday, March 17.

The event, aimed at initiating discussion on biological farming, helping farmers explore innovative, low-input, regenerative, profitable, productive farming systems.

It will be hosted by Anthony and Geraldine Thomas, while renowned woolgrower, scientist and author Charles Massy is to be the guest speaker.