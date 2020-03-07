Coonamble Angus sale sells to $27,500

IT'S simple maths - top quality genetics plus vibrant bidding competition equals ripper results.

No part of that equation was missing at the Davis family's annual Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay last week where buyers were once again chomping at the bit to make successful purchases from another exemplary line-up.

New top-shelf genetics on offer in this year's yarding of big, soft-bodied and quiet-tempered Coonamble bulls was a major draw card, with buyers travelling from across the State and calling in from further afield to be part of the selling action.

The sale team at Coonamble reliably produces a nationally-significant sale result each year and the 2020 sale fixture was no different, with prices topping at $27,500 and a stand out sale average of $9407 achieved across the sale of 81 from 83 Angus sires.

It was a reduced yarding when compared to the 2019 sale when there was a total clearance of 103 bulls topping at $25,000 and the average price for a bull was $7714.

The $1693 increase in average is impressive by any gauge, made even more so by the general trend of bull sale results this season.

Speaking after the sale, Landmark Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey said it was an "absolutely outstanding" result for the Davis family and the Coonamble team.

"We saw a truly magnificent line-up of Coonamble bulls here today," Mr Pumphrey said.

"The catalogue was even right through from pen one to 83 and the comments we heard from attendees here at the sale today reflected that.

In front of the pen with one of the equal $23,000 second-top priced bulls of the day were Coonamble stud co-principal Craig Davis (left), buyers Noel and Luke Bairstow, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace and Landmark Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey.

"This excellent result is absolutely a credit to the Davis family's hard work put into the breeding program here at Coonamble."

While buyers were spoilt for choice with a catalogue filled with top notch bulls, one bloodline drew more interest than the rest - that of Sitz Investment 660Z.

All but two of the 19 sons offered by this sire sold for a price tag north of $10,000, including the three top-priced bulls which went to new homes for $27,500 and $23,000 (twice).

Sitz Investment 660Z is a trait leader across growth and carcase traits, as well as ranking in the top one to five per cent of the breed for the Heavy Grass, Angus Breeding and Domestic indexes, boasting solid, well-balanced figures which flow through to its progeny offered at Coonamble last week.

Top-price buyer Richard Walker, RF & RE Walker, Wilga, cited the Sitz Investment bloodline as one of the main factors in their choice to go all the way to $27,500 on the sale top-priced bull in lot 31 after competition heated up with an opening bid of $12,000.

"We always watch the Coonamble catalogue," Mr Walker said.

"Their cow family is a stand- out line of cattle and we saw this bull as an opportunity to improve our herd.

"We know Coonamble produces good cows but we also noticed this bull's sire has been producing some good cattle and we thought it was worth investing in.

With the second bull of the day to sell for $23,000 which was paid by New South Wales-based Texas Angus stud were Coonamble stud co-principal Murray Davis (left), Landmark Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey, Coonamble stud co-principal Craig Davis and Allegria Park Angus stud principal Andrew Kuss, Esperance, who travelled to the sale to bid on behalf of Texas Angus.

"Though we don't go off figures too much, all indications are there is some good early growth potential with a bit of fat and all the sorts of traits you want in a commercial beef program."

The top-priced bull will go into an AI program to push its genetics a bit further through the Walker family's 400-head pure Angus breeding herd at Wilga.

Sale top-priced Coonamble Investment P20 was a March 2018 born calf out of Coonamble K283, weighing in on sale day at 728kg.

It had EBV figures including -6.8 GL, +3.0 BWT, +52, +102 and +131 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +20 milk, +77 CWT, +1.9 rib and +2.7 P8.

This was backed up by Angus Breeding, Domestic and Heavy Grass indexes ranking in the top 5-15pc of the breed.

Stud interest from the Eastern States was also keen on the Sitz Investment blood sires with Texas Angus stud, Warialda, New South Wales, the successful bidder on lot two, Coonamble Investment P58, for the equal sale second top price of $23,000.

Andrew Kuss, Allegria Park Angus stud, Esperance, travelled to the sale to bid on behalf of the Texas Angus team.

"I thought this was an exceptional bull," Mr Kuss said.

"Texas Angus has used Coonamble genetics before and they were chasing the Sitz Investment blood specifically, though they also liked the pedigree of the dam.

"Visually, he had a lot of length about him and evenness right through - all the standard stuff you want in a bull.

"His figures are also a good even spread including a nice low birthweight, growth rates and eye muscle."

Tipping the scales at 778kg, it had EBVs including -8.2 GL, +3.3 BWT, +49, +93 and +121 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight gain, +101 MCW, +18 milk, +9.2 EMA, +1.5 Rib and +1.8 RBY, as well as Angus Breeding, Domestic and Heavy Grass indexes ranking in the top 10-15pc of the breed.

Also fetching a hefty $23,000 price tag was Coonamble Investment P78, bought by the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.

Volume buyers Greg and Anne Bennett, Levens Cattle Co, South Stirling, pictured in the lanes at Coonamble last week.

Long-time supporters of Coonamble genetics, Noel, Karen and Luke Bairstow returned to the annual sale to secure four top quality sires for an average of $17,750, but it was the bull in lot one which they were most determined to buy.

"We were chasing some new bloodlines and we were particularly interested in the Sitz Investment sons," they said.

"The bulls we were able to buy today were soft and deep-bodied, overall well structured.

"In terms of figures they were all pretty good and consistent across the board so we were really happy with what we were able to get today."

Their equal second top-priced selection did indeed have even figures, with growth and carcase traits at the top of the breed including a top 1pc ranking for 400-day growth at +116.

Other EBVs included -5.9 GL, +3.5 BWT, +56 and +147 for 200 and 600-day weights, +129 MCW, +21 milk and +79 CWT, as well as a Heavy Grass index of +$134 and a Domestic index of +$125.

Among the team of four Sitz Investment sons bought by the Arizona Farms account was the $17,000 third top-priced bull sold on the day, which was a full brother to lot one.

Coonamble Investment P39 had similar traits to its brother with another high ranking sweep of EBVs including -6.2 GL, +2.2 BWT, +53, +107 and +133 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +117 MCW, +24 milk and +77 CWT.

It also ranked in the top 15pc of the breed for Domestic and Heavy Grass indexes.

Green Range-based Baboo Pastoral joined the fray at the top end of the bidding, securing Coonamble Keeper P234 for $16,000 after spirited bidding from an opening bid of $5000.

The 802kg son of Coonamble Keeper K286 had a striking presence, backed up by a stand out retail beef yield figure of +2.3 ranking in the top 5pc of the breed.

Other EBVs included +51, +93 and +120 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +103 MCW and +66 CWT.

Baboo went on to buy two further Coonamble bulls on the day, bringing the team average to $9667.

Other buyers to secure numbers at the higher end of the bidding included Landmark Manjimup, buying three sires at an average of $12,667, including a top price of $15,000 paid for the 778kg son of Coonamble Keeper, while DFD Rhodes, Bentley, also bought three, paying a top of $14,000 twice and averaging $13,833.

Another son of Coonamble Keeper sold very well, with lot eight selling to Wallacup Farms, Albany, for $15,000.

Lot eight weighed in at 812kg on sale day and had growth and carcase EBVs ranking in the top 5pc of the breed.

Esperance-based Quahlea Cattle Co paid the same money for lot 12, a Sitz Investment son with Angus Breeding, Domestic and Heavy Grass indexes ranking in the top 5-15pc of the breed.

Volume buyer gongs went to returning clients, principally among them Roydon Nominees, Peppermint Grove and PM & CJ Wishart, Borden, who each bought six Coonamble sires at auction this year.

The line-up bought by the Roydon Nominees account averaged $7167 and peaked at $10,000 on lot 35 which was another Sitz Investment son, while the Wishart team featured two spring-drop calves and reached a top of $8000 resulting in an average across the team of $6083.

Returning local buyers P & A Foulds, Hopetoun, bid successfully on five bulls to earn a volume buyer title also, paying an average price of $10,100.

This included a top price of $13,000 paid for the Sitz Investment son in lot 85, which was also the top-priced spring born calf sold on the day.

Coonamble Investment P438 was an early September 2018-born calf, weighing in on sale day at 550kg with a range of EBVs in the top 5-15pc of the breed, including +2.0 BWT, +56, +99 and +129 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +23 milk, +74 CWT, +2.7 Rib and +2.3 P8.

Rayview Park, Albany, returned again to the sale landing four Coonamble sires for an average of $9125 including a top of $12,000 paid for a Karoo Knockout K176 son, while Esperance-based Willawayup Farms also bought four, three of which were spring born calves, averaging $5250.

Greg and Anne Bennett, Levens Cattle Co, South Stirling, came back to the sale and bought four bulls this year at an average of $6500, including a top of $8000 paid for a spring born calf by Coonamble Leader L325.

The Bennetts, who are long-time clients at Coonamble Angus, said the line-up of bulls buyers were able to choose from this year was very well put together.

"We were really happy with the bulls we were able to buy," they said.

"Beautiful bulls with depth and quiet tempers - we're really pleased."

That seemed to be the sentiment of all successful buyers at this year's sale, with conversation in the lanes prior and over a beverage or two afterwards praising the quality of bulls offered this year.

Thanking sale attendees at the end of the sale, Coonamble stud co-principal Craig Davis said the team was grateful to all involved for their support of the 2020 sale.

"We'd like to thank all of our clients for their support, as well as the Landmark team for helping us achieve such positive results," Mr Davis said.