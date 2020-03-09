Narralda Shorthorn sire tops at $14,750

NARRALDA Shorthorn stud, Youngs Siding, posted what is likely to be one of the best top-prices for a bull outside the Angus breed this season when the Elders team presided over the sale of a Narralda sire for $14,750 at the stud's annual sale at Mt Barker recently.

It was a bright spark in the sale of both grassfed heifers and bulls, with buyers phoning in and travelling from afar to be in on the bidding action for the quality Shorthorn genetics the Burrow family work to produce year-in, year-out.

The final sale result under the hammer saw 10 from 20 bulls sold for an average of $6575, up by $1308 on last year's sale where 15 of 22 bulls sold to a top of $7750.

The heifer average price also jumped this year with 29 from 32 selling during the sale to a top of $2000 and an average of $1217, up by $254 on last year when 17 were sold to a top of $1125.

Improving things still further were continued negotiations after the official proceedings which saw a total clearance in the heifer yarding.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said it was an interesting sale, with some very strong competition on selected bulls, although the clearance was a little bit lower than hoped.

"Obviously selection criteria was very similar for some of the bidders here and the result of that was some very strong prices," Mr King said.

"The quality of the grassfed cattle presented was beautiful, and even the heifers looked great coming off a pretty tough year, so all in all I thought it was a good result."

Prices topped at $14,750 for this bull which sold to Frankland River Grazing, Frankland, at the Narralda Shorthorn sale at Mt Barker. With the bull were Elders Albany representative Wayne Mitchell (left), Graeme, Nicky and Carly Burrow, Narralda stud, buyer representative Alan Pearce, Landmark Albany and Narralda stud co-principal Alex Burrow, giving the bull a scratch.

At the top end of the buying in the bull catalogue, there were several parties interested in lot 18, forcing bids from an opening of $6000 all the way up to $14,750.

Landmark Albany representative Alan Pearce was bidding following instructions over the phone, for Frankland River Grazing, Frankland, returning for the first time in years to buy from the Narralda catalogue.

The Frankland River Grazing operation runs a purebred commercial Shorthorn herd which Mr Pearce said this bull would be able to contribute well to.

"This is a great bull," Mr Pearce said.

"It's got a really good stretch of body, he's deep and well-muscled and he's also got a nice deep, dark coloured red coat to go with him.

"I think this sort of bull will be able to do great things for it's new owners."

Narralda Presto P062 was a mid-March 2018 born son of Outback Sprys Grand Canyon M254 and out of a Narralda Eliza female.

It tipped the scales at 756kg and had EBVs including -2.8 GL, +4.0 BWT, +34, +51 and +84 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +65 MCW, +50 CWT, +6.4 EMA and +2.2 RBY.

Losing bidder on the top-priced bull Stockdale Partners, Hyden, didn't let the next opportunity slip by, securing lots 19 and 20 for the second top-price of the day at $9750 apiece.

The first of which, Narralda Pegasus P035 was another mid-March 2018 born calf sired by Crathes Layton L42 and out of a Narralda Patsy female.

It weighed in at 686kg and had EBVs including +1.9 BWT, +22, +30 and +38 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +39 MCW, +7 milk, +29 CWT, +2.3 EMA and +1.7 rump.

Narralda stud co-principal Alex Burrow (left), with Elders auctioneer Nathan King, volume bull buyer Simon Stead, Esperance and Ben Fletcher, Zoetis.

Lot 20, Narralda Prospect P150, was also sired by Crathes Layton and had very similar EBV figures to go with him, including the same body weight on sale day of 686kg.

Volume buyer in the bull portion of the catalogue was long time buyer Simon Stead, Hargate Park, Esperance, who returned to the sale this year to fill his replacement order of Shorthorn sires.

"I was mostly following the figures today but I thought the bulls presented very well this year, particularly given the season," Mr Stead said.

His selections totalled three, for which he paid an average of $3833.

Moving onto the heifer portion of the sale, local Elders agent Wayne Mitchell was the top price bidder, operating on behalf of the Liberty stud, Toodyay, to secure the roan stud registered heifer in lot five for $2000.

Narralda Eliza Q050 was a late-March 2019 born calf sired by Southcote Hero H1 and out of a roan Narralda Eliza L-drop female.

It was joined on the truck to Toodyay with several of the passed in stud registered heifers after further negotiations.

Returning buyer Wagga Wagga-based Eden Park Shorthorn stud also operated in the stud heifer portion of the sale, securing lot two for $1750.

Narralda Zena Q006 was a February 2019 born red coated heifer by Sprys Mortal M40 and out of a Narralda Zena N-drop female.

Volume buyers in the heifer portion of the sale were Glenwood Estate, Busselton and GG & RP Muir, Perup, who each bought a total of 10 heifers on the day for averages of $1125 and $1270 respectively.

Return buyer Richard Moody, Glenwood Estate, Busselton, said he was delighted with the heifers he was able to purchase, saying he was chasing good shape and size of which there was plenty to find.

Speaking after the sale, Narralda stud co-principal Graeme Burrow said the sale results were reasonable given the season and trends seen so far in the 2020 bull season.

"The good bulls sold really well and we were delighted with that," Mr Burrow said.

"We did have some prior interest on the top-priced bull, we knew he had good figures and a good pedigree to go with him so we were pleased with how he sold.

"Thanks to all those who supported our sale again this year, we appreciate it very much."