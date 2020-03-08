WA auctioneer to take bids against best

WESTERN Australia will have its first representative in six years in the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association (ALPA) National Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Easter Show when Nutrien Livestock Gnowangerup representative James Culleton steps up to the microphone with his gavel.

When Mr Culleton competes in the competition in April it will be close to five years to the day when the then 19-year-old started his livestock industry career as a Landmark trainee.

In his 12-month traineeship Mr Culleton saw all sides of the company's livestock business - both commercial and stud stock, in locations such as Broome, Bunbury, Katanning and Albany and it was during the latter part of his traineeship that he started auctioneering.

Since finishing his traineeship Mr Culleton has been based at Corrigin for three and half years and last month he moved to Gnowangerup, taking up a new position covering the Gnowangerup, Ongerup and Borden areas.

Mr Culleton said as a child he was always keen and interested in the livestock and wool industries and he was pleased to have been able to find a job which involves something he was really passionate about.

"I have a passion for livestock and really enjoy helping clients obtain the best possible rewards for their livestock," Mr Culleton said.

"The auctioneering side of the job I also really enjoy and have done ever since I got involved when I was able to sell at Katanning at the end of my traineeship.

"I got my auctioneers licence in October 2015 and from there I have tried to continually improve my skills in this area.

"Auctioneering gives me a real buzz, I like being in control of the big atmosphere an auction can bring and also the adrenaline which comes with selling stock at high prices.

"I am very competitive with my sport and I get similar feelings auctioneering as I do walking across the white line onto the football field for a big game."

When it comes to the national auctioneering competition in Sydney, Mr Culleton will be up against eight of the country's best young auctioneers, who will also be representing their States.

In the competition Mr Culleton will be required to sell three led steers individually and he will be assessed by a panel of judges who will be scoring on areas such as clarity, presentation, patter, knowledge of the markets, knowledge of the product and understanding where the bidders are.

Mr Culleton said he was really looking forward to representing Nutrien Livestock and WA in the competition and demonstrating the auctioneering skills he has acquired.

"I am really proud of what I have achieved as my own person in the industry in the past five years and I am really grateful my company has given me this opportunity to represent them in a national competition in an area (auctioneering) which I am passionate about and keen to pursue," Mr Culleton said.

"It would be great to win but I am just happy for the opportunity and experience in the end."

Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia said the company was extremely pleased to be able to give Mr Culleton this opportunity to compete in the competition, believing he has a bright future in the industry.

"James is a graduate of our trainee program and he has really developed into a very well rounded livestock representative for our company," Mr Giglia said.

"He really enjoys his auctioneering, his auctioneering skills are excellent and he is always trying to improve them.

"We are confident in his future and his auctioneering abilities.

"He will be given the opportunity to grow them and take on selling responsibilities in the future at some of our key sales.

"For James to be recognised and invited to represent the State is a feather in his cap and shows what we think and his peers think of his skills."