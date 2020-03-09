Seven breeds for Supreme Bull Sale

A CROSS-SECTION of the WA beef industry will fill the stands at the Alan Evans Selling Complex in Brunswick on Wednesday, March 18, for the WALSA & Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.

Make sure you plan to be part of the crowd when the sale commences at 11am because WA stud breeders have once again put together a line-up of high quality bulls ranging across seven breeds including Charolais, Simmental, Hereford/Poll Hereford, Murray Grey, Angus, Blonde d'Aquitaine and Red Angus.

There will be a total of 101 bulls on offer from 20 studs, making for plenty of options when it comes to selecting the right bull for your operation.

Kicking the sale off will be the Charolais offering with 18 bulls to be presented in this run by two studs.

Peter and Judy Milton, Copplestone stud, Dardanup, will offer 17 sires from their herd, while Jarvis Polglaze will offer a single sire from his Brookside stud.

The Simmental breed will be next to step into the ring and it will be the biggest breed when it comes to numbers offered, with four studs set to offer 30 sires.

The biggest vendors in the run will be the Patterson family, Bullock Hills stud, Katanning, who will truck a across a team of 15 black and traditional Simmental bulls, while the Tuckey family's Mubarn stud, Pinjarra, will present a team of four traditional Simmentals.

Also offering in the Simmental run this year will be Tony and Loreen Kitchen, Bandeeka stud, Elgin, who will present nine traditional Simmental sires and the Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, which will offer two black Simmental sires.

Like the past few years there will be a good offering of Hereford/Poll Hereford bulls set to go under the hammer with four studs combining to offer 25 bulls.

Leading the charge will be Rob and Heather Francis's Yallaroo stud, Busselton, which will present 12 bulls, made up of six horned and six polled sires.

Fellow return sale vendor John House, House stud, Dardanup, has nominated eight Poll Herefords, while the Greenland stud, Pemberton, will present two Poll Herefords and the Lynn family's Eskdale stud, Cunderdin, will offer three Poll Herefords, including their 2019 Perth Royal Show supreme Poll Hereford exhibit.

Next into the sale ring will be the Murray Grey breed and in this section four vendors will offer 11 grey sires.

The biggest vendor in the section will be repeat sale vendor the Nangara stud, Manjimup, with an offering of five bulls, while fellow return vendor Venturon stud, Boyup Brook, formerly, Mighty stud, will present three sires.

The Wundan Park stud, Boyup Brook and first time vendor the Argento stud, will offer one and two bulls respectively in the run.

Following the grey bulls into the ring will be an offering of seven Angus sires.

In this section the Narrogin-based Islay stud will offer four bulls and the Thompson family, Venturon stud, Boyup Brook, will debut at auction with three sires.

The second last breed on offer in the sale will be the Blonde d'Aquitaine and in this section five bulls have been nominated.

The Belini stud, Dardanup, will present two, while the Corolin stud, Porongurup, has also nominated two and Henry Strating, Superior stud, Byford, will offer one black sire.

Rounding out the sale will be the Red Angus breed and in this section Guy and Pat Jellicoe, Jutland Park stud, Serpentine, will be the only vendors.

The Jellicoe's offering will consist of five bulls which are 100 per cent grassfed.

The bulls on offer in the sale have all been inspected by WA Livestock Salesman's Association (WALSA) representatives Paul Mahony, Nutrien Livestock and Don Morgan, Elders.

Mr Morgan said the bulls selected for this sale were looking good at pre-sale inspections.

"Vendors have done a very good job in getting their bulls to present so well this year," Mr Morgan said.

"Buyers will be able to bid with confidence that there will be the typical standard of quality at the Supreme sale they see each year."

There will be plenty of quality to go around and, as always, a good opportunity to catch up with a few of your mates in the lanes and on the stands, so make sure you head along to Brunswick on Wednesday, March 18.

As always, Farm Weekly as a major sponsor will be offering a lucky buyer and vendor prize which you won't want to miss out on the chance to win.