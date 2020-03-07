Comments sought on new trespass bill

THE State government is inviting the community to provide feedback on its proposed farm trespass and animal welfare legislation before March 30, 2020.

State Attorney General John Quigley said the draft bill aimed to strike the right balance between deterring illegal forms of activism while providing for the proactive inspection of abattoirs, knackeries, intensive egg and poultry farms and piggeries.

But the move to "combine two issues in one sweeping change" has got The Nationals WA member for Roe, Peter Rundle, "wary" and concerned.

"While we will need to read the full draft legislation my initial reaction is one of concern," Mr Rundle said.

"Last year Mr Quigley said he would rush to bring updated trespass legislation before parliament but failing to win support from his own caucus he now has to appease those who want animal welfare inspectors with greater powers" - something that was rejected when the Animal Welfare Act 2002 changes were brought before the review committee.

Mr Rundle said he and the industry needed to know more about the exact powers that inspectors would have and how that was going to be overseen - as some things could be open to interpretation and each inspector could view incidents differently depending on their experience and understanding.

He also wanted to know what rights farmers had to appeal any decisions.

Mr Quigley said the McGowan government was "committed to introducing legislation that not only protects primary industry - particularly regional farming families - but also enhances inspection powers in order to ensure community confidence in the welfare of animals in abattoirs, knackeries and other relevant facilities".

"The need to strike this balance became evident following the ABC's 7.30 program in October 2019 which showed horses being mistreated at an Eastern States knackery," Mr Quigley said.

"Most Western Australians would consider themselves animal lovers and do not want to see animals being mistreated.

"However, they also do not support the activity of activists who take it upon themselves to draw attention to animal husbandry practices they perceive to be inhumane, and break the law in order to achieve this end.

"I encourage all Western Australians with an interest in the agricultural sector and animal welfare, to visit the website and provide their feedback."

The legislation has been prepared in response to a number of incidents in which activists have trespassed on agricultural land for the purpose of drawing attention to animal husbandry practices they oppose.

The proposed reforms amend three separate Acts, namely the Animal Welfare Act 2002, Criminal Code (WA) and Restraining Orders Act 1997.

The community can make submissions by visiting justice.wa.gov.au/animal welfare

Leader of The Nationals WA Mia Davies said "the Labor government has dragged its heels on legislation to strengthen protections for farmers and their families and the release of the exposure bill is another blow to those waiting for real action".

"The Nationals started calling for increased penalties for criminal animal activists over 12 months ago and was told by the Attorney General it was a priority for government," Ms Davies said.

"The question that needs to be asked is what they've been doing for the last year other than arguing amongst themselves and ignoring the real concerns of industry and the community?

"The reintroduction of animal welfare inspectors as part of the bill proves the whole thing has been a complete shambles and the Minister for Agriculture has hijacked the agenda.

"The Labor government has never had any intention of taking this issue seriously and the details in the bill are proof they are setting it up to fail."