Roesner R&D points the way

IN what we oldies refer to as the good ol' days, spreading fertiliser was simple.

Width requirements, for example, to spread lime maxed at 10 metres, while a 24m throw for urea was acceptable and 30m was ideal for super.

With your spreader, you didn't have to adjust anything, just take it out and spread.

These days most farmers want better than 12m for lime, 36m for urea and 40m-plus for superphosphate and other fertilisers.

And with the advent of precision technology and the proliferation of apps, they also want variable rate applications, section control, et al.

One can only speculate what Harvey manufacturer Roy Roesner would have thought about today's spreaders.

Roy, the son of company founder Arthur Roesner, produced the first prototype spreader in 1956 on the prompting of local farmer Arthur Marshall.

Roy named the spreader a Marshall and in 1961 sold the first commercial model to Western Australian fertiliser company CSML (now CSBP), as it wanted to promote the supply of bulk superphosphate fertiliser as an alternative to bagged product used at the time.

Roy and his son Jeff then went on to improve the spreader and in 1981 produced the first Marshall Multispread - last year the company built its 10,000th unit which is exclusively used for research and development testing.

Jeff is now a technical adviser for his sons Matthew and Mark, the fourth generation taking the company into its 120th year as a WA manufacturer.

According to Matthew, the current Marshall Multispread meets market requirements and continues as a popular model throughout Australia.

Roesner technical adviser Brent Davison (left) and company director Jeff Roesner retrieve fertiliser from test trays. Samples from each tray are collated by a computer to determine spreading width density.

"But we never stop testing because we're listening to owners and helping them to get the best out of the machine for every different type of product they use," he said.

"Typically we'd do between 100 and 250 tests each year in a range of environments, conditions and products.

"So far this year we've done more than 20 tests with the main focus on urea spreading.

"It's a continual learning curve because there are so many variables."

Key variables include wind speed and direction, fertiliser consistency, machine set-up, component wear, ground contours and crop and stubble height.

And the object of achieving an even spread pattern requires a well calibrated and maintained spreader.

"It's always best to do a pre-season check to ensure spinner vanes aren't worn and that you can achieve the correct spinner speed with the correct vane-chute position," Matthew said.

The other important requirement is to source quality products and test them before starting a program.

Matthew recommends testing according to the Australia Fertiliser Services Association (AFSA) ACCUspread testing regime, which is always done by the company.

Testing urea spreading at Harvey manufacturer Roesner's research and development farm near Busselton.

The test uses 0.5m square trays aligned in transverse rows perpendicular to the direction of travel of the spreader which collect the fertiliser as the spreader passes.

The fertiliser collected in each tray is weighed with 0.01 grams accuracy, with the mass from each tray entered into a computer program which outputs a distribution curve and co-efficient of variation (CV) chart that determines the optimum width of pass in the field.

According to the ACCUspread code, when spreading urea and other granulated fertilisers the acceptable CV threshold is 15 per cent.

For non-granulated products such as lime and gypsum the acceptable CV is 25pc.

Tests should be carried out in the open at wind speeds below 10 kilometres an hour with the spreader travelling at normal operating speed (15-25km/h) over the trays.

In order to ensure statistical accuracy, the spreader must undertake a number of passes over the trays to increase the size of the sample in each tray.

A minimum application rate of 100 kilograms a hectare applied over two passes is recommended by the ACCUspread test regime.

Any reduction in the application rate applied compromises the accuracy of the test results.

Roesner's latest product improvement is a spreader variable rate controller app.

Called the i4M, it allows farmers to carry out variable rate fertiliser prescription application.

The system consists of a tablet computer running the i4M app that connects to an electronic module over wi-fi.

The electronics module is attached to an actuator, drive and sensor network fitted to the spreader.

In working mode, the app determines the required application rate from the prescription map.

Application rate is controlled by varying hydraulic flow to the conveyor drive using a PWM valve or tractor auto hydraulics function.

As the target rate and ground speed changes, the belt speed is adjusted to the target application rate.

Application rates which range between nil and 500kg/ha for lime and nil-250kg/ha for granular products, are possible at a set door opening and spread width.

When the prescription map is not used, up to three pre-defined rates can be programmed allowing the operator to change rates on-the-go.

Prescription map files are transferred to the tablet via an i4M cloud server.

The user simply places the prescription map files onto a web page, adding metadata such as paddock name and selecting the required map layer.

The cloud server processes the map and makes it available for download on the tablet.

Connecting load cells to the i4M controller allows precise control of application rates with fertiliser calibration factors fine-tuned to within one per cent of target rate.