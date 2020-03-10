Be immersed by Karijini Experience

IT IS regarded as one of Australia's most well-kept secrets.

Despite its spectacular beauty, with cavernous gorges and stunning waterfalls, the Karijini National Park in the Pilbara doesn't have the same high tourist profile as other destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef off the Queensland coast.

But there's no better way to get a taste of just what WA's second-biggest national park has to offer than this April, when the annual Karijini Experience will be held.

It will be the eighth such event, having begun back in 2013 in the park which is in the Hamersley Range 80 kilometres north-east of Tom Price, the traditional home of the Banjima, Eastern Guruma and Yinhawangka Aboriginal people, and occupies more than 600,000 hectares.

The Karijini Experience from April 14-18 has been timed to coincide with school holidays, as well as during the best weather for the tropical semi-desert climate of the region, when the days are sunny and nights are cool.

And this is what the event is all about - being able to provide people with a diverse and inclusive program over the five-day period including authentic, high quality arts, culture, music and food experiences designed to connect them to the breathtaking landscape of the national park, while showcasing local indigenous people and allowing them to show their country and culture to people who haven't experienced it before.

According to event manager Sonia Powell, who is from the Tom Price-based Nintirri Centre, the event was first established as a Karijini Dinner Experience, hosted by the Pilbara Inland Chamber of Commerce.

The Mark Atkins Band with didgeridoo virtuoso Mark Atkins and The Struggling Kings will perform at the Yurlu Lounge on April 18.

Over the next three years it grew from a culinary event under the stars attended by 75 people to a thriving annual multi-arts event with a focus on celebrating local indigenous culture.

The Nintirri Centre took over hosting the event in 2015 in an effort to ensure its long-term sustainability, and its growth has been steady over the past few years.

This has earned the centre recognition in the form of a nomination as a finalist in the Regional Achievement and Community Awards for the Development of Northern Regional WA Award, and was also a finalist in the 2019 Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards in the festivals and events category.

And while Ms Powell said the Karijini Experience was delivering on its aims of promoting the region's outstanding cultural and environmental values, it was also helping the region to capitalise on its tourism potential.

"In financial terms, our external economic analysis showed that the event added $1.2 million to the local community in 2019," Ms Powell said.

"While this may be a drop in the ocean compared to mining money, more of these dollars stay in the community and our vision is to contribute to the sustainable economic diversification for the Pilbara through being a catalyst for the tourism industry here.

"It's a spectacular place to come and visit and it can have a huge impact on the people who live here and operate small businesses."

Last year 2045 visitors enjoyed the 2019 Karijini Experience which featured 98 artists, headlined 57 individual events, represented 16 Aboriginal language groups and was supported by 32 partners and sponsors.

Welcome to Country gets the Karijini Experience under way.

Of those visitors, only 29 per cent were from the local region, with 57pc from within WA, a further 11pc from interstate and 3pc were from overseas.

Ms Powell said they hoped numbers would be similar if not increase slightly this year, with a further increase in both intra and interstate visitors, and while accommodation available within the national park would provide a cap on numbers, there were opportunities for people to stay in surrounding facilities.

Organisers were also expecting a slightly younger demographic in 2020 due to exciting indigenous talent Thelma Plum, a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose many awards include winning Triple J's Unearthed competition, headlining the Yurlu Lounge concert on Saturday, April 18.

The concert, named after the Banjima word for country or earth, promises to be the perfect end to the five-day event, with the line-up under a magnificent night sky also including The Mark Atkins Band and The Struggling Kings, who were named the best indigenous act in the 2019 WA Music Awards.

VIP Lounge tickets to the event, which includes catering from roving restaurant sensation Fervor, cost $130, while eneral admission tickets are $60 each, and children aged under 14 years are free.

A highlight and the perfect start to this year's Karijini Experience is the Welcome to Country, presented by traditional owners from the Banjima Native Title Aboriginal Corporation as part of the official opening.

To be held at the Karijini Airstrip from 6-9pm on Tuesday, April 14, the free event will include a corroboree and an exciting musical line-up of local musicians.

The birds of prey display is always popular at the Karijini Experience.

Many more free and family-friendly events are still being announced, and are likely to include yoga, photography and nature walks, as well as markets and art and music, and the opportunity to get to know the traditional land owners from the Banjima language group.

But there are some ticketed events currently on sale that are sure to be memorable, such as the Bush Tucker High Tea.

The menu for the long table event is inspired by native Australian foods, and will be presented by locally owned Aboriginal catering company Bush Lolly on April 15 and 17 for $80 per person.

Renowned for their spectacular pop-up dining events focused on locally-sourced produce in beautiful settings, the Fervor degustation's are an event not to be missed.

To be held on three evenings, the long-table 10 course degustations will be focused on fresh, locally-sourced produce and sustainably-foraged native ingredients and each night will feature music from a pop up artist.

They will be held at the Circular Pool Carpark from 6-10pm on April 15, 16 and 17, allowing attendees to take in the spectacular sunset views as they dine on dishes designed to bring out the taste and excitement of the region.

This event is for those aged 18 and over, and is $225 per person.

Music lovers won't want to miss The Narli Ensemble perform in the Kalamina Gorge on the afternoon of Thursday, April 16.

The ensemble will perform Kimberley Echoes, a cross-cultural celebration of the Pilbara's neighbouring Kimberley country and its people.

The richly varied music experience is sure to be enhanced by the natural amphitheatre of the gorge.

Curated by Tura New Music, the highly-acclaimed production features the ensemble in a close collaboration between Stephen Pigram on guitar and vocals; Erkki Veltheim on violin; Stephen Magnusson on guitar; Mark Atkins on didgeridoo and vocals; Tristen Parr on cello; Joe Talia on percussion and Tos Mahoney on flute, along with special guest Kimberley artists.

Tickets for this powerful performance are $125 per head.



Another unique experience is sure to be the Sistar's Dreaming Workshops, designed to take participants on an immersive journey deep into themselves and connect with Karijini's immense and intense energy.

Josie, IshaRa and Lee-Anne offer workshops where they create a rainbow of love and caring into which they invite people who want to find balance, harmony and a sense of place and time.

The three women bring together their special gifts of traditional healing with bush medicine, energy balance and alignment, meditation and clairvoyance.

These three-hour interactive workshops, to be held on April 15 and 16, will focus on movement, participation, live clairvoyant readings, hands-on healing and most of all, fun and laughter.

They will be held in the theatre room of the Karijini Visitor Centre, with tickets being $105 each.

Nothing beats an open-air theatre, and patrons who book a ticket for the evening of Thursday, April 16 will be able to sit back and relax as they view some incredible films produced by up and coming Australian film makers.

Choose between a general admission ticket for $25, or for $40 get a ticket plus a cheeseboard for one and a beer or wine to enjoy while watching the films.

Children under 14 years are able to attend for free but still need to book a ticket.

Ms Powell said one of the biggest challenges in organising this year's event was the Department of Parks and Wildlife's changes to camp site arrangements, requiring guests to book a campsite at either the Karijini Eco Retreat or Dales Campground located within the national park in advance rather than on arrival.

Nearby accommodation was also available at the Tom Price Summer Star Tourist Park and Auski Tourist Village and Roadhouse between Newman and Port Headland, and a little further afield the Whaleback Village in Newman.

As the time draws nearer, Ms Powell said the organising committee was in desperate need of more volunteers, having relied on four key staff and 57 volunteers last year, and would welcome people with all sorts of skills with open arms.

"There is of course always the issue of transporting equipment from Tom Price to Karijini," she said.

"This year there are five sea containers and we start with a blank air strip as a venue.

"We have to set up our own water and power and our own accommodation, there's nothing easy about it."

Ms Powell said it was worth it if it put the spotlight on Karijini and its local indigenous people.