Goldacres G6 SP pushed to $400,000

THE sale topped $2 million, the rain was welcome and Jacup farmers Carl and Mel Spinks were happy.

That was the scenario at Casmaa Farms, Jacup, recently after a successful recent sale held by Landmark, with a sale-topping $400,000 for a Goldacres G6 self-propelled boomsprayer.

"We're off for a sabbatical," declared Ms Spinks.

"We've never had full-time employees, just casual labour so it has been up to me and Carl to run the show.

"I'm usually the sprayer driver with some chaser work thrown in to help out Carl, so now we've got our sights on a bit of rest while we lease the farms."

The licensed G6 (1391 hours), was the pick of the sale.

The 2017 model was presented in excellent condition - along with the rest of the lots - and featured a seven section 36 metre boom equipped with a 3TS nozzle system, 6000 litre tank, full Trimble RTK steering, Stera Scud pump and a 60 litre mixing vat.

Bidding started at $250,000 before competition faded at $400,000, the winning mark set by David Slade, Mt Barker.

Second top of $340,000 was achieved for an Ausplow Multistream M18000 airseeder with Topcon X20 and full camera kit linked to a DBS D300-61 with a Flex-N kit, Treflan spray bar, leading coulters and Agtron Wi-Fi head block monitors.

It was passed-in at $200,000 and Landmark auctioneer Neil Brindley re-set for a split but the Multistream was passed-in at $50,000 and the DBS saw the same fate on one bid of $100,000, far below market valuation.

Happy vendors Mel and Carl Spinks, sitting in the G6 Goldacres self-propelled boomsprayer which is "Mel's baby". It later sold for the sale top of $400,000. The couple are taking a well earned sabbatical from farming, leasing their properties "for a while".

A 2015 New Holland T9-700 (3322hrs) notched third top price on a winning bid of $275,000, which represented great value for the winning bidder.

The articulated model develops 462 kiloWatts (620 horsepower) with a boost to 508kW (682hp), with the engine linked to a 17-speed full powershift transmission.

It also sported 520/85R46 triples, a PTO, cab suspension, full RTK steering, eight remotes and was licensed.

A late bonus for the Spinks family was the sale of the 2012 Mack Superliner (529,011 kilometres).

Developing 448kW (600hp) and kept in immaculate condition, it was sold for $270,000, after being passed-in at that price.

Added to the Superliner were two BTE tipping trailers and a tri-axle dolly.

Borden farmers Tim Schlueter (left) and Jim Macaulay, next to a Ausplow M18000 Multistream air seeder and DBS D300-61 precision seeder with hydraulic steering which later sold for the sale second top price of $340,000.

Also attracting a good price was a New Holland LM7.42 telehandler (439hrs) which was snapped up for $110,000.

Bids of $80,000 were sufficient for a 2014 Cat 259D compact tractor loader (1693hrs) and a for a 2012 13.6m Freighter flat-top semi-trailer, which was totally re-built and set up as a seeding trailer.

It featured a 2016 Heaslip two-bin 55/45 split rear elevator seed bin and a remote-controlled 2011 Leeder 15,600L three-section liquid tank with poly pumps.

A 2012 Vawdrey 13.6m flat-top semi-trailer, set up as a nurse trailer with a 2018 Leeder 15,600L tank, 12,000L 2012 Freedom tank, 800L Handler, with Honda motors, settled for $68,000 after the sale after initially being passed-in.

Another lot passed-in was a JCB 3185 Fastrac tractor with a bid of $35,000 failing to secure it.

An improvement of $5000 did the trick for the bidder after the sale.

No interest both these New Holland headers, a CR8.90 and CR9090, were passed-in without drawing a bid. It has been a similar story at most clearing sales this year but with increasing enquiry from the Eastern States, headers such as these may well find new homes at good prices.

Also holding up on value was a licensed 2012 LandCruiser ute (275,617km), which sold for $35,000 but an adjacent 2014 GXL LandCruiser dual cab (277,343km), set up as an escort vehicle, couldn't make it past $75,000 and was passed-in.

As with most clearing sales this year, nobody was interested in combine harvesters, passing by two New Holland models in very good condition.

A 2012 CR9090 (1920 rotor hrs, 2526 engine hrs) sported a MAV chopper, Cropscan 3000H display, full RTK steering and extended auger and 13.6m MacDon front but nobody responded to Mr Brindley's opening call of $150,000.

Bidders had sent a message and the next lot, a 2015 New Holland CR 8.90 (1174hrs rotor, 150hrs engine), full RTK steering and extended auger with a 13.6m MacDon front, was passed by without a bid being made.

"It's the wrong time of the year to be looking at buying a header," one farmer quipped while moving to the next lot - the Ausplow seeding rig.

Jerramungup P&C members were out in force volunteering to provide food and refreshments for the 162 registered buyers. From left, Rosie Lester, Jess Bailey, Mel Smith, Tina Parsons and Maddy Wylie.

Murray Bowman (left), Tambellup and Dean Hislop, Jerramungup, next to a 2012 Toyota Landcruiser ute (275,617 kilometres) which was passed-in when bidding failed to proceed beyond $30,000.

Chantal Smith (left), Landmark Albany and Tammy Nicholls, Landmark Jerramungup, take a breather after processing 162 registered buyers.

Jerramungup farmer Paul Barrett (left) and Tom Bowen, Landmark Katanning, pictured in the sundries lanes before the sale.

Bremer Bay farmers Craig Ford (left) and Jason Willcocks do the mandatory stroll along the sundries lines before the sale.

Graham Carthen (left), Primaries Jerramungup and retired farmer Daryl Spinks, Jacup, helped set up the sundries lines. Daryl is the father of Carl Spinks, who held the sale. "I'm just a gopher now," Daryl said.