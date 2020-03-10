Virtual summit to empower business women

THE upcoming Big Ideas Rural Summit is set to help fill a gap for rural women.

For those operating businesses from various locations and structuring work around other commitments such as childcare, being able to access professional development tools and education and networking opportunities online is a necessity.

One of the cohorts feeling this need the most are rural business women.

Having experienced this lacking area themselves, two women from opposite sides of the country joined forces to help other rural business women overcome some of these hurdles.

Cunderdin-based Tori Kopke, of 20/20 Marketing Solutions and Samantha Meurant, the brain behind The Rural Compass, Cunnumulla, Queens- land, have curated a virtual Big Ideas Rural Summit for rural business women to connect and network, feel inspired and learn - all in the comfort of their own home, office or any location with an internet signal (which for rural people, can be a challenge in itself).

Launching a day after International Women's Day (IWD), the two-day summit will commence on Monday, March 9 and flow through to the following Tuesday.

The theme of IWD - each for equal - will tie in with the summit, with some presentations talking about diversity and equality, but the overall theme of the summit is 'vision of possibilities', with a focus on speakers sharing their personal stories.

Some topics that will be covered include running a business from a rural location, hearing different entrepreneurial journeys and how to start a business from scratch.

A highly anticipated presentations will be from Mammamia founder Mia Freedman, in a live Q&A.

"The over-arching idea is to break the distance of having to go to an incredible event," Ms Meurant said.

"For a lot of rural women, it involves taking days off work, organising childcare and logistically and financially it might not be viable, so we are giving women that opportunity to be able to come together and get a live dose of inspiration, empowerment and education."

Both being mums of toddlers, Ms Kopke said for her and Ms Meurant it simply wasn't realistic for them and many others to go to the city for professional development for a couple of days, but they could still do it in their lounge room and be engaged.

"I think when you are left out of those key events, you do feel a bit of social isolation, so we want to eliminate that," Ms Kopke said.

"I feel that educating rural women in business is certainly an area that is lacking - there are tonnes of programs for people in business but not specifically rural women in business that are all accessible online.

"There are some local programs that people can tap into but once again, when you are stuck at home - whether it be you have children, running a farm or whatever - getting to those in-person events is not realistic."

Ms Meurant started her business The Rural Compass in May 2019 and it quickly evolved to include a podcast of the same name.

Not long after launching the podcast Ms Kopke came across The Rural Compass and contacted Ms Meurant, saying she was keen to be involved in some capacity.

From that initial email exchange between the two in July, the concept has evolved quicker than they imagined, cementing their idea that education and support for rural business women is lagging.

Together they released an eight-episode Mini Marketing podcast series, which was so well received by the community, they were driven to do more.

This led to a marketing course and a membership community where each month a different theme is covered that is relevant to rural business women.

They have a masterclass, book club, virtual coffee catch ups and more.

In October the pair held a virtual summit, which was on a smaller scale than the upcoming online event.

With 18 speakers presenting over two days and the opportunity to gain VIP access, the Big Ideas Rural Summit caters to its audience in a way any other events will not.

For more information on the summit and the full list of speakers, visit bigideasrural.com.au/ virtual-summit-schedule