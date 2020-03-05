It was a return to the good old days as exhibitors enjoyed a rip-roaring time at this year's Wimmera Machinry Field Days.

Western Victoria was one of the nation's few good news stories from an agricultural perspective last year, with virtually all regions south of Ouyen enjoying good yields combined with excellent prices.

Although not an area that traditionally relies on summer rainfall for the winter crop handy falls throughout the start of 2020, including an unexpected drop of 13mm on the Longerenong site on Wednesday evening have further intensified the positive mood.

While there has been talk about the decline of farming field days in recent years due to the ease of shopping remotely, exhibitors ranging from pasture seeds salesmen to those manufacturing chaser bins all recorded very solid demand.

+13



























MORE GALLERIES

Many of the crowd also took a look at a field days first, the WMFD clearing sale, where major local machinery dealerships all put in second hand machinery for auction, with some items attracting good interest.

The committee reported strong attendance figures and the smaller and lifestyle exhibitors reflected the sentiments of those with the bigger gear in that there had been excellent enquiry.

The story Optimism in the air at Wimmera first appeared on Farm Online.