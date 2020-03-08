Calling all rural women: Applications for NFF leadership program open

Applications are now open for the National Farmers' Federation 2020 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.

In its third year, the program offers a one-on-one mentoring opportunity for women 25 years and over, who wish to pursue leadership roles within the sector.

Over five months, selected applicants are given the opportunity to define and plan their leadership aspirations with the guidance of a dedicated mentor.

Fiona Simson, the first female President of the NFF in its 40-year history, said the theme of this year's International Women's Day, #EachforEqual, was apt.

"In 2020, women make up more than 50 per cent of agricultural tertiary enrolments and on farm women are at the forefront of the adoption of ag-tech and innovation," Ms Simson said.

"Yet women continue to be under-represented in the senior levels of our industry.

"The 2030 Roadmap, NFF's plan for agriculture to be a $100 billion industry by 2030, details a target to double the number of women in leadership positions by 2030.

"Through this program and together with the industry, the NFF is determined to meet this goal."

Graduates from the 2018 and 2019 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Programs, are now part of a skilled and passionate alumni.

Western Australian wine maker Cath Oates and 2019 DiALP graduate said the opportunity was "life changing".

"Taking part in the program was the professional highlight of my 2019, it was a unique and special opportunity to meet such an inspiring group of women, both the mentees and mentors," Ms Oates said.

Broadacre farmer and agribusiness professional Leonie O'Driscoll, NSW, agreed.

"Through the program I had the opportunity to listen to and work with experienced, likeminded, passionate women from different sectors and from all over the country. The relationships developed during the program continue today," Ms O'Driscoll said.



"I now have a heightened understanding of my strengths and have a clear plan forward -professionally and personally."

The NFF is joined by government and leading representative bodies in the program, all who have committed to making meaningful change on gender diversity within the leadership ranks of their organisations.

"Our program partners, like the NFF, are steadfast on the importance of ensuring women have a voice in the decisions that will shape our sector. The program just would not be possible without them." Ms Simson said.

Applications for the 2020 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program close March 31, 2020.

Selected participants come together in Canberra during May for a two-day retreat and graduate at a breakfast at the NFF's National Conference in October.

To apply and to find out more visit www.farmers.org.au

