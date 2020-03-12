Windrowers in demand

THE MACDON team were kept on their toes during the recent Wimmera Machinery Field Days fielding strong demand for both windrowers and draper fronts.

With canola values at decile 9 levels and useful summer rain over much of Victoria it is predicted there will be a good plant of the oilseed this year which will require the infrastructure to windrow it.

Chris Cauchi, MacDon, said people were particularly keen on the M1 series of windrowers.

These new machines, featuring the company's patented CrossFlex suspension are capable of getting over significant amounts of ground in good time, backed with increased engine capacity on previous models.

A feature of the series is increased road speed to allow contractors to get between jobs quicker.

And for those anticipating big bulky crops, the models are another 7.62cm (three inches) higher to improve clearance ability.

The draper fronts were also a key talking point.

Mr Cauchi said the new D1XL front allowed growers extra capacity, especially in heavy crops.

The capacity has been created with an ultra-deep deck to allow crops to feed in better in high volume scenarios.

