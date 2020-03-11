Rodney Dunn, Serafin Machinery, with the Ultisow HiLift seeder at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days.

THE POPULARITY of disc seeders continues to go from strength to strength.

Farmers are increasingly comfortable in dry sowing and are loving the low soil disturbance and ability to get through heavy stubbles a disc seeder brings.

The issue of adjustments and maintenance to the seeder, however, whether it be tined or discs always brings a groan from croppers resigned to some uncomfortable time underneath the bar doing what needs to be done.

The team at Griffith-based Serafin Machinery, manufacturers of the popular Ultisow disc seeder have come up with a solution.

"We wanted to make it easier, safer and faster to do your maintenance," Serafin sales manage Rodney Dunn said at last week's Wimmera Machinery Field Days.

"With this in mind we've made some changes to the frame that allows the operator the ability to hydraulically lift the frame up an extra 1000mm than the standard frame, bringing total under frame clearance to 1600mm," Mr Dunn said.

"This makes it a lot easier rather than having to dodge discs and the frame when you're trying to get things done."

The Ultisow features a single disc row system, mounted on 250mm spacings.

Mr Dunn said while disc seeders would struggle in truly wet sowing conditions, long considered the Achilles Heel of the system, it was rare to be sowing in condition so damp the Ultisow could not handle it.

"If it gets really muddy then you're going to be throwing mud around in a tined machine and probably shouldn't be out there so there is not that much difference and the discs do a great job dry sowing."

The story Easier in the workshop with Hi Lift first appeared on Farm Online.