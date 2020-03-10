Positive feedback for field days auction

THE FIRST ever Wimmera Machinery Field Days clearing sale was voted a winner by members of the field days committee.

Many of the major machinery dealerships involved with the field days were asked to put up items for auction and a diverse lot of tractors, sprayers, harvesters and more were part of a range of over 30 items for sale.

Bidding started slowly at the event but heated up later in the piece as buyers realised the value in the items for sale.

Field days committee member David Jochinke said the final selling rate was very solid.

"We achieved over a 75 per cent clearance rate which is really good for the first sale," Mr Jochinke said.

"A lot of the stuff might not necessarily have sold directly out of the selling ring but it was negotiated straight after so it went quite well."

He said the committee and dealers had identified a sale as a means of adding further spark to the field days.

"For the dealers they have come and said to use that there are some items they really want to sell each year and this format provides a really good opportunity for those on the look-out for a bargain.

"The auctioneering team did a great job and it created a good buzz around the event so I think it is something we'll look at again."

