Research delves into changes of wheat quality

GRAINGROWERS has commissioned research to better understand the drivers of changes in quality in Australia's largest commercial crop, about 40 per cent of which is produced in Western Australia.

It investigated varied reports and opinions over the past decade in relation to the quality of Australian wheat which has an annual farmgate production value of $6.5 billion, accounts for about half of the national grains industry value and about 70 per cent of which is exported to customers overseas.

A reduction in quality could lead to lower demand, reduced international competitiveness, lower grower returns per tonne and potentially reduced profitability, unless it was a measured response to "rational market signals", the Gains In Grains: Is Australia Producing The Most Profitable Quality Of Wheat? report pointed out.

Analysis for the report looked at quality and price independently - wheat for human consumption versus for livestock feed and ethanol - and the relationship between the two over time.

It took into account changes such as breeding investment, bulk export deregulation in 2008, major customer shift from the Middle East and North Africa to South East Asia, rising low-cost competition, increased blending to meet specification and other changes in international grain markets.

Although Indonesia is now our biggest wheat customer, taking four million tonnes a year, per capita wheat consumption across South East Asia is significantly below world average so demand in that region, whether for breads, noodles, stockfeed or fuels, is expected to drive future wheat production growth and influence quality.

The report found Australian wheat remained a versatile commodity, well placed because of its favourable milling quality and colour traits to meet a wide range of domestic and international customer demands.

Its "core quality attributes", the report found, were white-seed coat, hard grained, clean, low moisture and its noodle and bread-making characteristics.

But protein levels - one of the two most important quality parameters, along with hardness, in determining the widest possible end-use "functionality" - was trending lower towards a critical minimum of 10pc, the report said.

In WA, where the average wheat protein is lower than in other Australian grain growing regions, the significant fall in protein levels in APW2 (Australian Prime White) wheat from just over 11pc at the 2012-13 harvest to 10pc in 2015-16 and 2017-18, best demonstrated this trend, the report indicated.

Historical price data shows each 0.1pc protein increment is worth roughly $1 a tonne compared to base grade APW.

The trend towards lower protein appeared to be highlighted by increasing use of blending to achieve specification, so customers received the actual protein levels they paid for, rather than the generally higher seasonal harvest average protein profile they previously received.

The report found the reduction in protein in Australian wheat appeared to be "largely driven by the trade-off between yield and protein".

It found the trend was also likely to continue, with future production increases likely to be accompanied by lower grain protein levels, given long lead times - up to 10-15 years - to develop new high-protein varieties with increased yield.

The situation was exacerbated by the lack of a single industry entity since deregulation to relay market feedback on performance from customers to breeders and growers.

There was also no single body responsible for long-term "crop shaping" - planning for the future, the report pointed out.

Also, misdeclaration of varieties compromised the quality profile and threatened future investment in cereal breeding programs because of the subsequent breakdown of the End Point Royalties (EPR) system meant to incentivise breeders.

The report highlighted previous Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre research on what customers thought of Australian wheat.

Australian APH (Australian Prime Hard) was recognised as a good bread wheat, but other classes were less preferred and US and Canadian varieties more preferred largely because of better performance in the sponge and dough baking process common in Asian markets.

In the noodle market, APH, AH (Australian Hard) and APW are the most preferred in South East Asia, but while ASW (Australian Standard White) was preferred to Black Sea wheat, it was considered inferior to North American classes.

The origin of wheat seemed more important to South East Asian noodle makers than to bread makers.

"Ensuring the right price signals regarding quality are transferred from customer to grower to breeder is imperative," the report stated.

For growers, finding the right "balance" between higher production volumes and lower quality and price will be important, it said.

It claimed that while industry structures to manage and deliver quality had proven "relatively effective", there were "opportunities to rethink and reshape the sector for ongoing success in the future".

"These opportunities relate to leveraging potential genetic gain that breeders might deliver through changes to Australia's wheat classes, refinement of trading standards to reflect the evolving international competitive landscape, reviewing the impact of pricing structures and blending of protein levels and continued refinement of industry's collaboration on promotion of Australian wheat quality."