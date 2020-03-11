Family focus a winner for Woolorama

A FOCUS on family entertainment this year made the 48th Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama and 117th Wagin Agricultural Show another success.

While this year followed the Woolorama tradition of a quieter Friday and bigger Saturday, the live bands and rodeo on Saturday really pulled in the crowds, Woolorama media liaison officer Diana Blacklock said.

"They brought a lot of people down from Perth, there was a big crowd at the rodeo on Saturday night and people really enjoyed the family entertainment," Ms Blacklock said.

Total attendance was 23,500, up 1000 on last year.

Woolorama president Howie Ward said the warm weather over the two days added to the positive sentiment among attendees and exhibitors.

"I like to walk around and talk to lots of people during the event and everyone I talked to, both the general public and exhibitors, seemed to get what they wanted to out of it," Mr Ward said.

Now into the second year of his three-year presidency term, after 14 years of running the wool section prior, Mr Ward was previously a local stud Merino breeder, who always had a passion for Woolorama.

His passion was echoed among the numerous volunteers that all play a role in making the Woolorama wheels turn, as Mr Ward said that during the clean-up work, some "were even revved up with ideas for next year".

While the number of people kicking tyres, asking questions and collecting brochures in the trades displays initially appeared to be down on previous years, many of those who did venture onto the oval were on a mission.

A number of representatives from the myriad of companies displaying their equipment or services on the oval reported very good enquiry and better than expected sales.

Rocks Gone Pty Ltd at one end of the oval, displaying its new H4 Reefinator, was an example of an oval exhibitor who did very well over the two days of the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

"We sold one (Reefinator) first up on Friday morning which was a good start," said sales manager Darren Smith at the Rocks Gone site.

"We could have sold this one (display unit) several times too, except it's already sold," his offsider Gary Hunter chipped in.

It was a similar story at the opposite end of the oval at the Gallagher electric fencing and sheep handling equipment site.

"It might look like there's not as many people about, but we've had really good enquiry," said Gallagher Southern Western Australian territory manager Murray Green.

Product interest was not confined to the oval either.

In the wool pavilion, Scanlan Wools brought plenty of stocks of its new pure WA Merino wool zip-necked sweater called the 'Swoolly' to Wagin and took very few home despite the warm temperatures and relatively high humidity.

"A 35 degree day and we're still selling jumpers, you've got to be happy with that," said Scanlan Wools' Steve Noa.

The wool pavilion was a popular place to be with the fashion parades again the most popular day event at Woolorama.

This year the models, including the young children, were all local people, with friends and relatives cheering them on or, in the case of some of the young children, coaxing them to continue down the catwalk.

"We don't need to hire a modelling agency, the girls were totally amazing," said one of the fashion parade organisers Emma Kirk of the Wagin Netball Club girls who modelled the fashions.

Also in the wool pavilion, Stuart and Andrew Rintoul wore even broader smiles when a fleece from their Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, won the Grand Champion Fleece for the second Woolorama wool competition in a row.

Winning family traditions continued in the Merino competition with St Quentin stud, Nyabing, winning the Supreme ribbon with a ewe that is the grand-daughter of a ewe that won the same Supreme Merino exhibit for the stud back at the 2013 Woolorama.

Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks dominated in the British & Australasian interbreeds competitions.