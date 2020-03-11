No need to panic yet on chemical

GROWERS in Western Australia don't need to hit the panic button yet when it comes to a supply of chemicals from China.

There is speculation that because of the coronavirus that Australian farmers will struggle to access herbicides for spraying, however 4Farmers is currently confident supply will not be an issue in WA.

4Farmers general manager Neil Mortimore said issues with chemical supply were mostly limited to glyphosate, trifluralin and prosulfocarb at this point.

"There is no cause for panic at this stage and timely supply for new orders of these goods is expected by April," Mr Mortimore said.

4Farmers is expecting a shipment of glyphosate 450 and 540 in early April, while from mid-April growers can expect fully imported glyphosate 470 to be available.

Even before coronavirus, trifluralin supply was expected to be late due to environmental restrictions, however new orders are expected to be filled from about the middle of April.

Supply of prosulfocarb was always a possibility due to similar issues in 2019, however a new order is also expected to be supplied mid-April.

Mr Mortimore said the impact of the coronavirus on the supply of goods from China was greatly influenced by where factories were in relation to the epicentre of the outbreak around Wuhan in the Hubei province.

"Chemical factories are still producing and logistics may be challenging but are less of an issue nearer the port where chemical factories are located," he said.

"The most significant provinces for chemical production are the three coastal provinces of Shandong and Jiangsu, just north of Shanghai and Zhejiang, just south of Shanghai.

"While coronavirus is present in these provinces, particularly Zhejiang, chemical factories in these areas are mostly operational albeit with reduced staff numbers so production may not be at full capacity."

Providing shipping of critical products goes ahead as planned in the next couple of months, then the supply of these goods should be fine.

Mr Mortimore warned there still could be shortages created by demand surges in excess of forecast supply for certain products.