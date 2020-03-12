Coronavirus has impact on live exports

SOME live export stockmen are returning from voyages to China on empty vessels after its government seeks to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to the live export industry.

At least one live export company, Austrex, which exports cattle to Chinese ports, has been affected by the restriction in movement.

China was not permitting stockmen to disembark at the port after delivering cattle, preventing them from transferring directly to an airport for a return flight home.

The change in procedure means it will take longer for the stockmen to return to Australia.

Austrex chief executive officer Justin Slaughter said the company was "continuing to work closely with our partners and relevant authorities to protect both the safety of our staff and the wellbeing of our livestock going into China as the coronavirus outbreak continues".

"In our experience, this has included crew being required to stay onboard throughout unloading and returning to Australia with the vessel, as opposed to catching a commercial flight home and wearing protective suits and masks," Mr Slaughter said.

"Importantly, this has no impact on the stock's journey or their welfare."

Mr Slaughter said given recent events "including droughts, floods and fires and the need China has for safe and nutritious food at this time, it is important we to take these responsible measures to ensure the continuation of market access while not jeopardising human and animal safety".

"Our focus remains on working with our partners and authorities worldwide to manage risk and keep supply lines open, while also ensuring we have strong contingency plans in place."

The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) confirmed the industry was being affected by the coronavirus and reassured the public that animal welfare was not compromised in any way.

"Safety of all of the crew onboard the vessels is of the utmost importance," said ALEC chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton.

"The vessels are well stocked and know in advance of the inability to disembark and the need to return to Australia onboard the vessel.

"It is crucial that the live export trade is able to continue to operate into our overseas markets to provide much needed protein and food security at this time.

"Exporters are providing the safest options for animals and crew and at this stage we expect any economic impact to be minimal."

Farm Weekly understands that live exports to Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and other countries have not been affected yet.