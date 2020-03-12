Yield benefits to high end fungicides

WHEN it comes to fighting disease in oat crops, more expensive strobilurin-based fungicides have shown to offer additional yield and grain quality benefits in high disease pressure scenarios.

The research, which was the result of trials run over three seasons in Highbury, was presented by ConsultAg agronomist Trent Butcher at the Grains Research Update, Perth, last month.

Mr Butcher said in high disease pressure scenarios, strobilurin-based fungicides were very attractive to use but they have a degree of uncertainty.

"The disease septoria avenae is quite difficult to determine how bad it's going to be at the time you're doing your spraying," Mr Butcher said.

"Late oat fungicide decisions are often quite prophylactic in that you have to make decisions before you know how bad it's going to get, because it will come down to the spring conditions.

"But you can still go out and look at what the disease was like early in the season because it is a disease which can be quite aggressive early on, so if you look at it early it can give you an indication how bad it might be later in the year."

However, the benefits of using strobilurin based fungicides aren't there in low and moderate pressure scenarios as the price doesn't outweigh the gains.

Mr Butcher said in a low-pressure scenario, it's probably not necessary to spray at all.

"Particularly if it's a low yielding environment, sub 2.5 tonnes, the risk is very high because you're going to need a 10 per cent yield response to pay for the spray," he said.

"If you're in a moderate pressure scenario, there's a first node spray that can be done which will ease the pressure a bit on when you do your second spray.

"But if you had to pick one timing to do a spray, the best time is early to mid booting stage and if you're spraying in that moderate pressure, you probably will just go with a DMI (demethylation inhibitors) product."

Overall, yield potential is the biggest deciding factor when it comes to choosing a spray.

Mr Butcher said if there was a high yield potential and a high level of disease, then growers know if it responds, then they'll pay for their spray.

"My recommendation is to assess disease potential prior to application and look to the lower canopy to see how the disease has behaved earlier in the season," he said.

"That spray is still going to be prophylactic because you won't know what the spring will be like, but having a product like a strobilurin-based one is going to give you a level of residual to carry you through that period of uncertainty, better than a DMI will."

Mr Butcher said the trials also showed some interesting interactions between getting better disease control and grain quality.

"In the 2018 trial that was very responsive, we were able to increase the oat grade from two to one by applying fungicides because it was improving the amount of screenings and the hectolitre weight," Mr Butcher said.