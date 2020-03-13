Strong exhibitor numbers at Woolorama

THE 2020 Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama wrapped up on Saturday following two big days.

Despite the warm temperatures over the two days crowd, exhibitor and entry numbers for the event were still strong.

In the Merino shed 23 studs battled it out for the supreme exhibit title which was awarded to a Merino ewe from the St Quentin stud, Nyabing.

In the British and Australasian breeds shed 28 studs were represented across seven breeds.

A Poll Dorset ram from the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, came out on top and was sashed the supreme champion British and Australasian breeds exhibit.

The Honda XR 190L AG two-wheeled motorbike sponsored by Farm Weekly and Elders in the Merino judging ring was taken home by the Crosby family, St Quentin stud, Nyabing, after they exhibited the supreme Merino exhibit.

In the wool pavilion a superfine fleece from the Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, was the judges' pick and sashed the grand champion fleece and in the cattle ring a Charolais heifer from the Venturon stud, Boyup Brook, took home the supreme stud cattle exhibit ribbon.

