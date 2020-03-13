Competition heifers settle into new home

THE 10 Angus heifers in Farm Weekly's latest subscriber giveaway competition are now settled in their new home following their handover at Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin, last Saturday.

The unmated 2019 drop females had been selected by WA Angus Society representatives Mark Hattingh and Bruce Campbell from the 650 head cow herd of Steve and Irene Neville, their daughter Megan and her husband Leigh McCallum.

The Nevilles introduced Angus to Old Bambun Grazing more than 50 years ago and their attention to detail and emphasis on top genetic selection was evident in the evenness of this year's high calibre competition heifers.

For winners Dale and Andrew Gowland, Midland, it is their first foray into running their own cattle, having grown up on a property at Bullsbrook where their father traded commercial sheep and cattle.

As WA Angus Society immediate past president Mark Hatttingh put it, the lucky pair could not start with a better line of cattle as new producers.

With the Old Bambun Grazing competition heifers were Stephen Dewar (left), Gingin, on whose property they will reside, WA Angus Society immediate past president Mark Hattingh, heifer providers Irene and Steve Neville, Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin and heifer winners Dale and Andrew Gowland, Midland, brothers-in-law of Mr Dewar.

"This competition (now in its 13th year) has always been a source of some of the best commercial Angus females in WA and this year is no exception," he said.

"It is a great opportunity for Dale and Andrew to make their start in to the world of beef production.

"We initially selected out 50 females from the Neville's herd and honestly any of them were very worthy to make the final 10.

"When you see the enormous pile of entries (more than 16,000) at the Farm Weekly office you can really see how popular this competition is and how sought after these Angus heifers are," Mr Hattingh said.

"It is a great promotion for our breed."

Dale Gowland, who let slip the draw for the heifers had actually taken place on his birthday, said he and his brother Andrew were delighted to now be the proud owners of 10 quality Angus heifers.

The duo work in Perth but have a property at Kununoppin which they bought four years ago, although they only grow grain there and have no intention of taking their prized new heifers on a Wheatbelt trek.

"They will stay at our sister's place in Gingin (Heather and her husband Stephen Dewar have a cattle property north of town about 10 kilometres from Old Bambun, albeit with red, not black cattle).

Dale said he had already been reading a lot about the handling methods and psychology of cattle, particularly what shapes and affects their behaviour, something he found fascinating.

Irene Neville said she was very happy to see the heifers staying locally.

"I think it is great there have been three lots of prize heifers selected from Gingin herds and two winners from Gingin," she said.

(Heifers were selected from the Roe family's Benalong Grazing in 2008-09 and the Greenwell family's Bullrush Farms in 2013-14, with the other Gingin winner being Stephen and Selga Beckwith in 2016-17.)

The Gowland brothers also won a John Deere E140 Select Series ride-on mower from AFGRI Equipment Australia as part of their first prize.