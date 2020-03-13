Timothy enjoys a green learning curve

GROWING up in the agricultural town of Gloucester in the United Kingdom is about the only connection Timothy Roberts had with the industry prior to starting his job with AFGRI Equipment.

Moving to Australia at age 10 with his family, Mr Roberts completed an undergraduate double degree in journalism and marketing and turned down a job at the Geraldton Guardian newspaper, instead opting to complete his masters in commerce at Curtin University before accepting a role in AFGRI's marketing team in Perth.

Now 26-years-old, Mr Roberts said he was grateful AFGRI had taken him under its wing as a university graduate with no prior agricultural experience and to be given the opportunity to work with two iconic brands in AFGRI and John Deere.

"My first six months was a huge learning curve, but I've found I've learned a lot from heading to farms and our branches, speaking to our customers, attending the regional shows and we also undertake John Deere university training which is based online and makes you familiar with their products and the different farming practices," Mr Roberts said.

"The team is always more than happy to share their knowledge, but there's also people that have been working here for 20-30 years that are still learning, because ag is always evolving and there's always something new happening."

Mr Roberts' role in marketing involves a big mix of traditional and digital platforms, advertising, facilitation and travelling around WA for field days, ride and drives and other shows meeting lots of the company's clients along the way.

With its branches scattered throughout WA including Albany, Esperance, the Wheatbelt and Geraldton, he said he had seen more of the country in the past three years with AFGRI than his previous 12 years living in WA.

"I regularly visit all of our different branches and our two busiest months are the peak show season in August and September and then Wagin Woolorama in March," he said.

"We also try to get to a lot of the smaller regional shows, so when you have two or three shows in a row it can be quite challenging, but the positive is that it gives great variety to my role and I get to wear a lot of different hats."

Mr Roberts said the shows were a good way to get to know farmers in a stress-free environment.

"In general, the shows are a great way to be able to have a decent chat with our customers away from their farm and their work," he said.

"Farmers come up and talk to you about how their season is going, the type of equipment they have, the methods and practices they are using and pick your brain on the new machinery available."

After only three years with the company Mr Roberts has witnessed AFGRI continue to expand, now with 14 branches across WA.

He said he liked that AFGRI was a great supporter of keeping people in the bush, with its apprenticeship program with Central Regional TAFE in Moora in its third year.

"The company has consciously kept the training centre in Moora as opposed to the city, because if we train people in regional towns, it will be easier to keep them in regional towns," Mr Roberts said.

"While a lot of young people are attracted to the city for various reasons, I think the fact that our apprentices and trainees get to stay in their regional towns and be around their friends and family is a big drawcard."

AFGRI's apprentice program offers 25 candidates the opportunity to work towards their Certificate III in Ag Mechanical Technology, with the aim of them becoming qualified service technicians at one of the company's branches.

The company also offers a two-year Certificate III trainee course in automotive parts sales, focusing on agriculture.

With a lot of applicants finding out about the program through their local branches and word of mouth, Mr Roberts said most candidates had worked on farms or grown up around machinery.

"They do a mixture of training at the branch as a general apprentice, then they do their training in TAFE blocks at Central Regional TAFE in Moora and also undertake John Deere university courses online," he said.

"With the current skills shortage, particularly in regional WA, for us it's about keeping them in regional communities and making sure that our technicians of the future are skilled up to meet the State's needs.

"In 2022, it will be the first batch of qualified techs out of that program."

Mr Roberts said like many others, upon first entering the industry he had some misconceptions about farming and agriculture.

"I think a lot of city people think that farming is as simple as putting a seed in the ground and hoping it grows, but working at AFGRI has definitely opened my eyes, because you see the amount of innovation and work that farmers put in to get a good crop," Mr Roberts said.

"WA farmers are very innovative and aware of the latest technology, and you can see the role that the dealership plays in that and that there's a really good relationship between the two."

With John Deere technology all done in-house, AFGRI has a Precision Ag team remotely based in Perth that takes calls from clients to fix issues with farm machinery in real or near real time.

Mr Roberts said the sky was the limit with technology's influence on agriculture and that it would only continue to improve efficiencies.

"Precise GPS accuracy, machine synchronisation and even having an operation centre where you can monitor and manage everything remotely - you can see the innovations coming through and where it's going to go with autonomous tractors and drone sprayers etc," he said.

"It's a really exciting industry to be part of because not only are you at the forefront of technology, but you're working with salt of the earth people and some really great brands - so it's hard to not become passionate about it.

"I'm very glad to be a part of the industry."