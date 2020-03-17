New hay, harvest products for WA market

GNOWANGERUP-based BP Imports has introduced a novel drive-over transfer conveyor to the Australian market.

It is designed using a frame made of high tensile steel similar to spring steel which can withstand the weight of trucks driving over it.

The sides are foldable, meaning they are flat as the truck drives over and then can be folded upwards to provide 'walls' to stop grain spillage as the grain is conveyed either to an auger or to another grain conveyor system.

According to BP Imports director Burke Perry, the Soaring Eagle drive-over grid is available in various models with discharge rates from 350 tonnes and hour to 540 tonnes an hour.

"It's easily moved to accommodate rear chute discharge or belly dumping while other drive-over grids are cumbersome and are difficult to move around," Mr Perry said.

He also has added another Manitoba, Canola-manufactured product to his stable, called the PhiBer bale stacker.

Linked behind any large square baler, it can hydraulically stack, via accumulators, three large square bales and hold them in place before being discharged at a required storage area, unloading on-the-go with the bales remaining in near-perfect alignment to each other.

You can choose where you dump the bales based on GPS positioning to increase efficiency in collecting the bales.

In operation, bales that are too long or broken are automatically ejected from the stacker.

The PhiBer Stacking Accumulator is designed for balers that produce 120 centimetre-wide bales.

Operators can program the Stacker to assemble bales two or three high with the Stacker designed to unload at varying speeds between five and 21 kilometres an hour.

A pause-to-dump feature has been added, giving the operator the option to pause unloading while making a turn.